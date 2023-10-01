Video
Imranur Rahman eliminated from semifinal

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh's fastest sprinter Imranur Rahman, the lone athlete of Bangladesh in the 19th Asian Games, failed to create history as he eliminated from the heat of first semifinal of the athletics 100m sprint held at Hangzhou Sports Center Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Imran ran in lane number eight and finished sixth position among the eight participants with a timing of 10.42 seconds.

Earlier on Friday last, Imran finished third in the heat with a time of 10.44 seconds.

His personal best timing was 10.11. If he could have done his best timing, he could have reached the final and fight for the medal fight.

Imran is not content with his performance but he wants to take time to analyze his failure.

He also thanked the countrymen for their support.    �BSS



