Guardiola urges Grealish and Doku to fight for Man City place







Grealish was a key figure when City powered to the treble last season, but the England winger has struggled with injury this season.



The former Aston Villa man, who cost City £100 million in 2021, has just returned to action after watching Belgian youngster Doku flourish in his absence.

Doku, signed from Rennes in the close-season, offers a different kind of threat on the flanks than Grealish and some City fans have called for the 21-year-old to start in Saturday's Premier League clash at Wolves.



"Jeremy can play on the right as well. So who is going to play more, who is going to perform better?" Guardiola told reporters on Friday.



"Phil Foden can play on the left too. So they compete with Phil Foden as well.



"The guy who performs well and feels better than the other one is going to have more chances to play. Always it has been like that."



City have made a flying start to their title defence with six wins from six games.



Guardiola's men are chasing an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown and the Spaniard laughed off suggestions his side will cruise to victory at Molineux against a Wolves side that have taken just four points from six games.



"Normally all the games we play are 'easy' - and if we don't win the Premier League, 10 points in front, in November, it's a disaster! I know exactly what it is," he said sarcastically. "(Wolves boss Gary) O'Neil did an incredible job at Bournemouth and I have the feeling they will do it too. �AFP



