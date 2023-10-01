Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 October, 2023, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Guardiola urges Grealish and Doku to fight for Man City place

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

LONDON, SEPT 30: Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City wingers Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku to prove they deserve a place in his attack.

Grealish was a key figure when City powered to the treble last season, but the England winger has struggled with injury this season.

The former Aston Villa man, who cost City £100 million in 2021, has just returned to action after watching Belgian youngster Doku flourish in his absence.

Doku, signed from Rennes in the close-season, offers a different kind of threat on the flanks than Grealish and some City fans have called for the 21-year-old to start in Saturday's Premier League clash at Wolves.

"Jeremy can play on the right as well. So who is going to play more, who is going to perform better?" Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"Phil Foden can play on the left too. So they compete with Phil Foden as well.

"The guy who performs well and feels better than the other one is going to have more chances to play. Always it has been like that."

City have made a flying start to their title defence with six wins from six games.

Guardiola's men are chasing an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown and the Spaniard laughed off suggestions his side will cruise to victory at Molineux against a Wolves side that have taken just four points from six games.

"Normally all the games we play are 'easy' - and if we don't win the Premier League, 10 points in front, in November, it's a disaster! I know exactly what it is," he said sarcastically. "(Wolves boss Gary) O'Neil did an incredible job at Bournemouth and I have the feeling they will do it too.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Liton, Tanzid and Mehidy star as Tigers down Lions in WC warm-up
Bangladesh celebrates 4-2 win over Uzbekistan
North Korean sets weightlifting world record after four-year absence
Williamson fires on return as NZ beat Pak in World Cup warm-up
Rain washes out India-England WC warm-up
Imranur Rahman eliminated from semifinal
Barca's Raphinha sidelined with hamstring injury
Swiatek feels free of No 1 baggage ahead of China Open


Latest News
Afghanistan closes embassy in India
Want to take up a challenge of free, fair elections: CEC
US Asst Secy of State Rena Bitter in Dhaka
Missing farmer's body recovered from Natore pond
BCL leaders among nine made accused over attack on Bernicat
Man hacked dead by younger brother in Laxmipur
At least nine killed in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse
Khulna fuel traders go on indefinite strike, supply cut off in 15 districts
Man held with 17-kg hemp in Kurigram
8 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in India
Most Read News
PM expects Bangladesh will show better performance in WC
Brahmanbaria MP Abdus Sattar passes away
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Anticipation
Forward exchange of Dollar is a good initiative
Invest in girls’ rights to combat gender inequity
National Daughters Day celebrated in Rajbari
Laxmipur-3 MP Shajahan Kamal passes away
President mourns death of MP Abdus Sattar
New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralyzed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft