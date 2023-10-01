Medvedev overcomes 'fluffy grapefruits' to reach China Open quarter-finals







The Russian navigated an awkward first set before triumphing 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 and will face either compatriot Andrey Rublev or Ugo Humbert of France in the next round.



Medvedev led 5-2 in the first set but errors crept in and he needed a tie-break to see off a stirring comeback from the 12th-ranked de Minaur.

He found his range in the second set, securing an early break before taking his second match point with a fierce volley.



Medvedev told AFP issues with the match balls contributed to his up-and-down performance.



"As soon as you play some shots with them, they go very big, much (fluffier)... it becomes like a grapefruit," the 27-year-old said.



"We're basically playing 30-shot rallies because it's almost impossible to hit a winner," he said, adding that the problem made injuries more likely.



"With these balls, you have to be 100 percent on every point, until the last point of the match. I managed to do it well so this, I'm happy about."



Earlier, Nicolas Jarry battled to a marathon victory to set up a potential quarter-final with Alexander Zverev, who plays later on Saturday.



The unseeded Chilean triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 over Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in a three-hour match. �AFP



