Sunday, 1 October, 2023, 1:57 PM
Home Business

3-day BAPA food fair kicks off

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

3-day BAPA food fair kicks off

3-day BAPA food fair kicks off

The three-day long 9th BAPA FoodPro International Expo-2023, the largest show on food processing sector of Bangladesh, inaugurated at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association (BAPA) and Rainbow Exhibition & Event Management Services Ltd. are organizing the expo, said a press release.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, inaugurated the fair as chief guest.

Antonio Alessandro, Ambassador of Italy in Dhaka, Mahabubul Alam, President of FBCCI, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairperson of expo organizing committee and Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, Iqtadul Hoque, General Secretary of BAPA, Shoaib Hasan, Former Vice-President of BAPA, among others were also present at the program.

The expo will remain open for all from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm in the course of three days. India, China, Germany, Italy, USA, Switzerland, Slovenia and more than 200 companies from 20 countries are displaying their products and services at the fair.

With a view to introduce the Bangladeshi local market with the international market and to create a bridge with the international technology and products, the 9th Edition of BAPA FoodPro International Expo is playing vital role.

This is known to be the most prominent platform for the organizations who are involved in this sector to exhibit their products and service to the Bangladeshi market and to expand their business.

BAPA was found in 1998 with 13 members with some specific objectives such as, to protect, develop, support and promote all measures and steps toward growing, producing, processing, manufacturing and marketing at home and abroad of all agricultural items to includes fruits, vegetables, horticultural products, field crops, mushrooms, dairy, poultry and fisheries etc.

BAPA is the apex organization of all agro-processing food industries of Bangladesh which keeps on trying to ensure the safe food for the consumers at home & abroad.

Currently members of BAPA are exporting to over 145 countries and the export value in the last FY was USD 460 million. We hope that the country can earn $2 billion from agro-processing exports by the year 2025.

The 9th BAPA FoodPro International Expo 2023 is Bangladesh's only show on food products, food processing & packaging products and machineries.

It will attract all stakeholders from the retail and wholesale food, beverage service sectors generating new connections and new business for everyone involved.





