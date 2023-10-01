

Fisheries Deptt to issue licenses online for Int’l fish trade



The systems will issue 20 certificates and licenses online to facilitate the international trade of fish and fish products. The newly launched e-Certification System and Lab Information Management System will be a breakthrough towards improving transparency and time and cost efficiency in export-import process, says a press release.



Fisheries and Livestock Minister said: "Our Government gives the utmost importance to the production and export of high-quality fish and fishery products and assurance of food safety".

He stated that by automating processes to issue certificates and licenses, businesses will benefit greatly, and the country will be able to meet the export target. He also mentioned that this initiative will be a milestone in the way of building a Smart Bangladesh.



Dr. Nahid Rashid, Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, emphasized that digitization is essential for Bangladesh's economy to flourish. She added that DoF has the skills and capacity to operate the newly launched systems and will maintain the services online to boost the fisheries industry.



Ms. Sarah Gilleski, Agricultural Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh, congratulated DoF and the Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project for this achievement. She emphasized Bangladesh's signi?cance as a trading partner with the United States.



Highlighting the importance of bilateral ?sheries and agricultural trade, the Ms. Gilleski stated that by facilitating international trade through such systems, the sector can contribute immensely to the country's growth aspirations.



Kh. Mahbubul Haque, Director General of DoF, thanked the U.S. Government for its support and expressed optimism that the e-Certification System will enhance regulatory efficiency now that 20 services are automated.



BTF Project Director Michael J. Parr emphasized on making service delivery smart to build Bangladesh as a smart nation. He highlighted that this system would reduce time and cost of certification and will increase competitiveness of Bangladeshi products in the global market.



Fuad M Khalid Hossen, Deputy Chief of Party and Abu Saleh Mohammad Saifullah, Agriculture specialist of BTF project presented the keynote at the event.



The e-Certification System, a digital and user-friendly platform, provides a wide variety of services that include the issuance of Licenses in eleven categories, Health Certificates, Additional Health Certificates as per the destination country's requirements, import registration certificates, No Objection Certificates, and others.



Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project is a USDA-funded, demand-driven technical assistance project partnering with the Government of Bangladesh to implement the Category-C measures of the World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement.



The project aims to help Bangladesh expand cross-border trade in agricultural goods by addressing systemic constraints at Bangladeshi ports; simplifying and automating import and export processes; improving the capacity of government agencies, laboratories, and warehouses; and fostering private and public investment, especially in cold storage.



Fisheries and Livestock Minister S M Rezaul Karim MP in presence of the Agriculture Attaché from the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh launched two automated systems developed by Department of Fisheries (DoF) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA)-funded Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, at the InterContinental Dhaka on September 27, last.The systems will issue 20 certificates and licenses online to facilitate the international trade of fish and fish products. The newly launched e-Certification System and Lab Information Management System will be a breakthrough towards improving transparency and time and cost efficiency in export-import process, says a press release.Fisheries and Livestock Minister said: "Our Government gives the utmost importance to the production and export of high-quality fish and fishery products and assurance of food safety".He stated that by automating processes to issue certificates and licenses, businesses will benefit greatly, and the country will be able to meet the export target. He also mentioned that this initiative will be a milestone in the way of building a Smart Bangladesh.Dr. Nahid Rashid, Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, emphasized that digitization is essential for Bangladesh's economy to flourish. She added that DoF has the skills and capacity to operate the newly launched systems and will maintain the services online to boost the fisheries industry.Ms. Sarah Gilleski, Agricultural Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh, congratulated DoF and the Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project for this achievement. She emphasized Bangladesh's signi?cance as a trading partner with the United States.Highlighting the importance of bilateral ?sheries and agricultural trade, the Ms. Gilleski stated that by facilitating international trade through such systems, the sector can contribute immensely to the country's growth aspirations.Kh. Mahbubul Haque, Director General of DoF, thanked the U.S. Government for its support and expressed optimism that the e-Certification System will enhance regulatory efficiency now that 20 services are automated.BTF Project Director Michael J. Parr emphasized on making service delivery smart to build Bangladesh as a smart nation. He highlighted that this system would reduce time and cost of certification and will increase competitiveness of Bangladeshi products in the global market.Fuad M Khalid Hossen, Deputy Chief of Party and Abu Saleh Mohammad Saifullah, Agriculture specialist of BTF project presented the keynote at the event.The e-Certification System, a digital and user-friendly platform, provides a wide variety of services that include the issuance of Licenses in eleven categories, Health Certificates, Additional Health Certificates as per the destination country's requirements, import registration certificates, No Objection Certificates, and others.Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project is a USDA-funded, demand-driven technical assistance project partnering with the Government of Bangladesh to implement the Category-C measures of the World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement.The project aims to help Bangladesh expand cross-border trade in agricultural goods by addressing systemic constraints at Bangladeshi ports; simplifying and automating import and export processes; improving the capacity of government agencies, laboratories, and warehouses; and fostering private and public investment, especially in cold storage.