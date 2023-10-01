BD goes slow on AIIB project loans amid dollar crisis







The government instead is willing to secure budget support to replenish the fast-depleting reserves. Data from the Economic Relations Division (ERD) shows there are currently 19 projects on the list approved for lending by AIIB.



But the government is in the process of seeking $910 million in loans in the current fiscal year - $510m for two electricity transmission lines and $400 million as budgetary support.

However, the final decision on taking these project loans hinges on the state of the country's economy, said ERD officials, emphasizing if the situation requires additional budgetary support, the project loan amount may be reduced accordingly.



Bangladesh also refrained from obtaining any development project loans from the AIIB In the last fiscal year. During that period, the country acquired only $650 million from the lender as budgetary support to bolster reserves.



The AIIB, billed as Beijing's answer to the World Bank, also provided budget support to Bangladesh for vaccines and other healthcare interventions during the Covid-19 pandemic.



To date, Bangladesh has secured loan commitments or signed loan agreements totaling $3.35 billion for 17 projects from the AIIB, which was established in 2016. As of June 2023, the outstanding loan from this institution stands at $1.50 billion.



An ERD official highlighted that AIIB's lending programme is different from other development lenders like World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) and its project approval and loan disbursement are simpler and faster compared to others.



It does not follow a predefined lending target and AIIB loans can be acquired as needed once a project is prepared for funding. Yet, the government has chosen to go slow on project preparation for AIIB loans other than those in the power sector, keeping in mind the growing pressure of foreign debt.



Two power sector projects, earmarked for loan agreements with the AIIB, are "Transmission infrastructure development of the southern area of Chattogram division and the Bangabandhu Hi-tech City at Kaliakoir," as well as the "Modernisation and Capacity Enhancement of the BREB (Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board) Network" in the Rajshahi-Rangpur divisions.



The lender has also given primary consent to another power sector project, "Modernisation and capacity enhancement of BREB network" in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, involving $531 million.



