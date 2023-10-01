|
SIBL launches e-Account Service for BD Expatriates in USA
|
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) launched e-Account service for Bangladeshi expatriates living in the USA.
Mahmudul Alam, Director of SIBL, and Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL inaugurated this service at an event in a hotel in New York, USA recently, says a press release.
Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division, and Bangladeshi Expatriates in America, were present on the occasion.
Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, said e-Account can be opened very easily through SIBL NOW App from many countries including America.