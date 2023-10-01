

Padma Bank inks deal with BB to disburse CMSME loans



The agreement signing ceremony was held at Bangladesh Bank head office recently, says a press release.



Managing Director (Current Charge) of Padma Bank Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Mohammad Kabir Ahmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Director of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, SEVP Sabbir Mohammad Sayem and Head of SME and Agriculture Banking Division Md Riazul Islam of Padma Bank, and senior officials of the two organizations were present in the occasion.



