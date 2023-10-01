ONE Bank signs MoU with United Property Solutions Ltd

Video
Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Recently, ONE Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Property Solutions Ltd at OBL CHQ recently, says a press release.

Under this MoU, Customers of United Property Solutions Limited can avail of Home Loan and other financial benefits from ONE Bank Limited at attractive interest rates along with other facilities.

Md Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking Division of ONE Bank Limited and Sheikh Md. Faruk Hossain, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate, Construction and Land Division of United Property Solutions Limited have signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Senior officials of both the organizations including Additional Managing Director and Head of Business of ONE Bank Limited Abu Zafore Md. Saleh were also present on the occasion.



