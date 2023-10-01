Video
Invest now in capital market to gain after upcoming polls: BSEC chief

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman (Senior Secretary) Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam has urged the investors to invest more in the capital market now for taking the highest benefits from boosted economy after the upcoming national election.

"The ongoing political situation is smooth. It is the best time for intelligent investors to invest more in the capital market. After the national polls, economy will boom again and from the economy, they will gain the highest benefits," he told BSS.

The BSEC chief expressed his firm optimism to get a boosted capital market after the national polls, saying that no vested quarter would be allowed to play any game anymore with the share market.

"Due to Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, many capital markets across the world witnessed ups and downs on a large scale, but Bangladesh's capital market didn't show so much volatility. We hope that unrest will end after the election. The impact will also come to our capital market," he added.

Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, however, said the commission is working to ensure that investors do not face any loss even if they cannot make much profit in the current challenging times.

Referring to the shortage of foreign currency in the country, he said, "Foreign currency is being used for the industrialisation and infrastructural development of the country, which will benefit us in the near future. Considering the economic context, the next five years will be a golden period for Bangladesh."

He said that the BSEC has taken a strict stance on maintaining regulations, which has subsequently boosted the investors' confidence.

To protect the investors' interest, he said, BSEC's legal, monitoring and surveillance wings are always on the vigil. Thus, there is no possibility for the vested quarters to indulge in wrongdoing, he added.

The BSEC chairman said Bangladesh is now recognised as an attractive destination for investment in the world.

He mentioned that many research organisations have published positive reports on the economic development of Bangladesh and many investors from different corners of the world now want to invest in Bangladesh.     �BSS



