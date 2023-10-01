

‘Women’s participation in tourism industry should increase’



The speakers came up with the remarks at a seminar titled 'Women's Participation in Tourism Industry: Prospects and Challenges' organized on the third day of Bangladesh Fest at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on Friday.



Vice President of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh-Atab and Managing Director of Simon Group Afsia Jannat Saleh moderated the programme.

Former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission Nasima Begum, Chief Executive Officer of Dan Zara Jabin Mahbub, Head of Share Trip Sadia Haque, among others, spoke at the seminar.



"More women leaders are needed to move the industry forward. The more women's involvement in tourism increases, the more foreign tourists will come. Women's participation as guides should also be increased," they said. �UNB



