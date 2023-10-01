Video
Komatsu, DIMO to distribute construction equipment in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 1 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Desk

In a significant development, Komatsu Ltd, Japan, one of the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturers, has given a big push to the infrastructure growth of Bangladesh.

Komatsu has signed an exclusive distributorship agreement with DIMO, the diversified industrial group in Dhaka, for sales and servicing of earthmoving equipment viz., Bull Dozers,

Hydraulic Excavators, Motor Graders and Wheel Loaders for the Bangladesh market. This was announced at a special event organized in Hotel Radisson Blu, Dhaka, recently to mark the Komatsu's MoU with DIMO, amidst a large gathering of customers from various parts of Bangladesh, says a press release.

Kazuma Nakanishi, Group Manager, Komatsu Ltd., Japan and Yasunori Fujii, Managing Director, Komatsu India Private Limited exchanged copies of the distributorship agreement with Gahanath Pandithage, Group Chief Executive Officer, and Chaminda Ranawana, Executive Director, DIMO, Bangladesh.

The event also saw the handing over of the symbolic key to Fahd Alam Raad, Director, NDE Infrastructure Limited, Bangladesh.

DIMO is a leading dealer for over 50 years offering high-quality earthmoving, quarry and mining equipment of Komatsu brand to the Sri Lankan market.

Given its extensive experience, DIMO is expanding presence across Bangladesh by offering world-class Komatsu machines through its strong and dynamic sales-cum-product support team.

A large workshop has come up at Gazipur, Bangladesh, to take care of the product support and after-market sales for the construction segment.

With DIMO as its right partner in Dhaka, Komatsu will soon become a game-changer which will enable redefine the construction market in Bangladesh.  Komatsu thrives to create more value and sustainable future for its people and society of Bangladesh.



