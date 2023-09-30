Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Politicians failing to grasp 'scientific reality' of climate: Expert

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

PARIS, Sept 29: Wavering ambition by governments and a growing belief that science is politically subjective are great causes for concern in a rapidly escalating climate crisis, an expert told AFP.

A cascade of extreme weather events have inflicted devastation in 2023, which the European Union's climate monitor says is likely to be the hottest in human history.

It underscores the urgency of slashing planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions to avert the catastrophic impacts of greater global warming.

Yet several countries have drawn criticism for moves to weaken their climate policies in recent weeks, including Sweden and Britain, which has also approved a new oil project.

Meanwhile in the United States, climate-sceptic presidential candidates -- notably Donald Trump -- are Republican frontrunners.

For Francois Gemenne, a political scientist who contributed to the last report series of the UN's expert advisory panel, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the trends are worrying.

"I am very concerned by a whole series of climbdowns we are seeing from a political or economic point of view," the Belgian told AFP.

The IPCC lead author cited British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's latest policy changes and leading Republican politicians in the United States "who do not recognise the scientific reality of climate change".

"What bothers me is the fact that science, for a part of the population that might be growing, is becoming a matter of belief, opinion, even ideology," said Gemenne.

Current climate-related damage is happening with global temperatures at around 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and as the world lurches towards breaching the key 1.5C target agreed in Paris in 2015.

Gemenne warned that climate trends may even exceed the predictions of some modelling, describing the situation as a "merciless machine".

The climate chaos may prove that humanity has not yet fully grasped the "deeply structural character" of climate change, he added.

"Until we reach carbon neutrality, heat records are going to be systematically broken week after week, month after month, year after year. It's possible that reality goes a little beyond the models."

One of the trickiest challenges governments face is weighing the urgency of climate action and the investments needed for the green transition against short-term challenges: global inflation, an energy crisis driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and squeezed household budgets.

There is a perception that fighting climate change implies giving up on luxuries taken for granted in much of the wealthier parts of the world, such as high levels of consumption, air travel or eating meat.

But in the face of this "climate inertia", Gemenne believes people must be shown how climate action is in their interest.

"We always describe it as a list of efforts to make, sacrifices, giving up, things we do not really feel like doing," he said.
"We must show why it is in our interests and therefore how life can change for the better."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Politicians failing to grasp 'scientific reality' of climate: Expert
Young leaders' role vital for  tackling climate challenges: Haas
Chord line to be constructed
Retired army man, wife killed in road accident  
Khaleda in CCU again
US expects BD to take actions to maintain safety of foreign missions, personnel
Sept deadliest month with 382 dengue deaths
Prez inaugurates construction works


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft