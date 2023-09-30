Young leaders' role vital for  tackling climate challenges: Haas







"Everyone must do their part. I commend all the climate champions for your unwavering dedication to implementing community projects in your respective countries," he said.



On September 26-28, the US Embassy Dhaka, in collaboration with?GenLab, a youth-led social enterprise, hosted youth climate activists to discuss collaboration opportunities to tackle air quality.

The 50 youth climate champions from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka joined the event.



Ambassador Haas attended the closing ceremony, inspiring the young delegates to?continue their essential work in environmental conservation.



By taking action at the grassroots level and working across borders, the US ambassador said these young leaders are showing their community how they need each other for the shared prosperity.



"Your passion, dedication, and innovative thinking are invaluable assets in tackling one of the most pressing challenges of our time," ambassador Haas said.



"Keep up the fantastic work and know that the world is watching and supporting your vital efforts. Together, we can build a more sustainable and equitable world for all," he said.



The Climate Action Champions Network (CACN) is a regional Department of State-funded initiative aimed at nurturing and empowering young leaders to drive climate action in the region.



At this gathering in Dhaka, climate and environmental experts from Bangladesh and the region joined to mentor and equip the participants with resources to tackle air pollution in the Indian subcontinent.



"It's inspiring to see champions from throughout the region dedicated to addressing the urgent challenges of climate change in the Indian subcontinent. Your sustained efforts are crucial in building a sustainable and resilient future for our planet," said Haas.



He said that they all can learn from each other.



"Now more than ever, cities like Dhaka need local, regional, and international solutions to air pollution."



Addressing Dhaka's air quality issues is not only a matter of public health but also a crucial step in ensuring the city's long-term sustainability and livability, said the envoy.



The U.S. government is strongly committed to addressing climate change through a range of ambitious initiatives and policies which align with and support global efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and transition to a more sustainable and resilient future, he said.



The US' proactive approach to climate risk modelling and preparedness is an essential component of efforts to address the challenges posed by climate change, the ambassador mentioned.



"Through this, we engage experts and stakeholders in discussions of climate change impacts, which include more frequent and severe weather events, rising temperatures, increase in the sea-level, and changing precipitation patterns," he said.



The Biden-Harris administration has unveiled a comprehensive set of actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat the climate crisis that included rejoining the Paris Agreement, clean energy infrastructure, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, environmental justice, regulatory actions, climate diplomacy, carbon pricing, and financial incentives.



"We support young climate champions making a significant and positive difference in the fight against climate change," said the US envoy.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, "Climate is not a trading card, it's our future."



But he and President Biden also make clear that no country can solve the climate crisis alone, Haas said. �UNB



