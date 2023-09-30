Chord line to be constructed







According to BR sources, as Chattogram Battali Station is the last destination of trains coming from all over the country including Dhaka, there will be delay for trains going to Cox's Bazar.



For this reason, efforts are underway to construct a chord line of about six km from Faujdarhat to connect with the Sholashahar Station under the project.

Besides, a chord line will also be constructed from Dhaka to Cumilla. As a result, direct railway will be established between Cox's Bazar and Dhaka via Chattogram.



BR sources said that the construction works of the chord line would take over two years.



BR has already completed the feasibility study of the project.



BR sources further said that the construction works of the by-pass chord line from Faujdarhat to Sholashahar might begin next July.



Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has approved the 'Dual Gauge Conversion of Chattogram-Dohajari Meter Gauge Railway. As per approval of the Ministry, Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar as a dual gauge rail track.



Connectivity with the tourist city of Cox's Bazar will increase after development of railway communication.



The Ministry of Railways said that if the project is implemented, the under construction Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail corridor will be connected with the Dhaka-Chattogram rail corridor.



It would enable tourists to travel from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar without any break.



The project is designed to facilitate high speed, safe, eco-friendly and cost-effective travel.



Travel time will be reduced by about 60 per cent. Now, one oil car and two passenger trains ply between Chattogram and Dohajari.



If the project is implemented, it will be possible to run 52 trains.



Meanwhile, the test commissioning of the newly built 100 km long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line is expected to be held on October 15.



According to BR sources, one engine with six bogies are now waiting at Patiya Station for trial run. One bogey can accommodate 60 passengers, sources said.



BR sources said that they had fixed the date for trial run on October 15 while the Prime Minister will open the train movement on Chattogram to Dohazari on October 28.



Trial run will be held from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar on October 15 with the engine and bogies waiting at Patiya Station, sources said.



The renovation works of the rail line from Sholashahar to Dohazari are going on which is expected to be completed by October 28 next.



The opening of the train movement from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar by the Prime Minister will be held on October 28 next, Abu Jafar Mia Chief Engineer of BR said.



The services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists in Cox's Bazar. A new project has been taken to implement this and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.



A direct railway connection with Cox's Bazar will change fortunes in the beach town as tourists always want to reach their destinations without hazards for their perfect vacation.



Meanwhile, the Tk 18,034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being implemented. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose. Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion. Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma Construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Tk 2,687.99 crore.



Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure Limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at Tk 3,502.5 crore.



