Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:36 PM
Retired army man, wife killed in road accident  

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

FENI, Sept 29: Three persons, including a retired army man and his wife, were killed as a bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Chhagalnaiya upazila here on Friday evening.

The accident took place at around 7.00pm in Nijkunjara area of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Abu Taher, 59, a former senior warrant officer of Bangladesh Army and an official of Chattogram Sena Kalyan Sangstha, his wife Salma Akter, 48, and the auto-rickshaw driver Mona Mia, 30.

According to locals, Abu Taher along with his wife went to visit his in-law's house in Bangla Bazar in Mirsharai upazila. They were returning home in the evening riding on the auto-rickshaw. On the way, a Shymoli Paribahan bus rammed into the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction, leaving three critically injured.

The injured were taken to Feni General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared the couple dead.

Sadek Hossain, the deceased Abu Taher's brother and panel chairman of Ghopal Union Parishad under the upazila, confirmed the death.



