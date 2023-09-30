Retired army man, wife killed in road accident  







The accident took place at around 7.00pm in Nijkunjara area of the upazila.



The deceased were identified as Abu Taher, 59, a former senior warrant officer of Bangladesh Army and an official of Chattogram Sena Kalyan Sangstha, his wife Salma Akter, 48, and the auto-rickshaw driver Mona Mia, 30.

According to locals, Abu Taher along with his wife went to visit his in-law's house in Bangla Bazar in Mirsharai upazila. They were returning home in the evening riding on the auto-rickshaw. On the way, a Shymoli Paribahan bus rammed into the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction, leaving three critically injured.



The injured were taken to Feni General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared the couple dead.



Sadek Hossain, the deceased Abu Taher's brother and panel chairman of Ghopal Union Parishad under the upazila, confirmed the death.



FENI, Sept 29: Three persons, including a retired army man and his wife, were killed as a bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Chhagalnaiya upazila here on Friday evening.The accident took place at around 7.00pm in Nijkunjara area of the upazila.The deceased were identified as Abu Taher, 59, a former senior warrant officer of Bangladesh Army and an official of Chattogram Sena Kalyan Sangstha, his wife Salma Akter, 48, and the auto-rickshaw driver Mona Mia, 30.According to locals, Abu Taher along with his wife went to visit his in-law's house in Bangla Bazar in Mirsharai upazila. They were returning home in the evening riding on the auto-rickshaw. On the way, a Shymoli Paribahan bus rammed into the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction, leaving three critically injured.The injured were taken to Feni General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared the couple dead.Sadek Hossain, the deceased Abu Taher's brother and panel chairman of Ghopal Union Parishad under the upazila, confirmed the death.