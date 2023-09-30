Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda in CCU again

Appeal for treatment abroad now at Home Ministry: Anis

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Khaleda in CCU again

Khaleda in CCU again

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from her hospital cabin on Friday afternoon.

AZM Zahid Hossain personal physician of Khaleda Zia told the Daily Observer, "Madam (Khaleda Zia) was transferred to the CCU in the afternoon as per the recommendation of her medical board."

BNP Chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar told, "Madam (Khaleda Zia) was transferred to the CCU from the cabin several times in the last week."
Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Iskander appealed to the Home Ministry for permanent release to take her abroad for advanced treatment.

Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said the appeal was forwarded to the Home Ministry and a decision regarding the appeal will be given soon after scrutinising it.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments,    including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

The BNP chairperson has been hospitalised since August 9. Last week, she was transferred to the CCU from the cabin several due to her deteriorating physical condition.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Politicians failing to grasp 'scientific reality' of climate: Expert
Young leaders' role vital for  tackling climate challenges: Haas
Chord line to be constructed
Retired army man, wife killed in road accident  
Khaleda in CCU again
US expects BD to take actions to maintain safety of foreign missions, personnel
Sept deadliest month with 382 dengue deaths
Prez inaugurates construction works


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft