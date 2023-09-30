

Khaleda in CCU again BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from her hospital cabin on Friday afternoon.

AZM Zahid Hossain personal physician of Khaleda Zia told the Daily Observer, "Madam (Khaleda Zia) was transferred to the CCU in the afternoon as per the recommendation of her medical board."



BNP Chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar told, "Madam (Khaleda Zia) was transferred to the CCU from the cabin several times in the last week."





Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said the appeal was forwarded to the Home Ministry and a decision regarding the appeal will be given soon after scrutinising it.



The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.



Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.



The BNP chairperson has been hospitalised since August 9. Last week, she was transferred to the CCU from the cabin several due to her deteriorating physical condition.



