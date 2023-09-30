Video
Home Front Page

Pabna Medical College Hospital

Prez inaugurates construction works

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday inaugurated the construction work of a 500-bed Medical College Hospital in Pabna.
He laid the foundation stone of the hospital on Pabna Medical College premises.

The President said that the construction of the hospital will not only pave the way for the standard medical services but it will also be helpful for the intern doctors.
He urged all concerned to extend their support for the construction of the hospital to set up a modern hospital.

During the occasion, Arshad Adnan, the son of the President, and Member of Parliament Ahmed Feroz Kabir and other public representatives of the district were present.

President Shahabuddin shared the background of the construction of Pabna Medical College Hospital with journalists.

The President expressed his excitement to inaugurate the construction work of the hospital on the Prime Minister's birthday.

Earlier, President Shahabuddin paid deep respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths on his portrait.

The President began his three-day visit to his home district Pabna on Wednesday.    �UNB



