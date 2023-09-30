Video
Home Front Page

77th birthday of Sheikh Hasina celebrated

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The 77th birthday of Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina was celebrated across the country on Thursday.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest among the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now abroad as she left the country to join the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Awami League and its affiliated bodies and socio-cultural organisations celebrated the birthday through various programmes highlighting the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, who is driving the nation towards prosperity.

The programmes included discussions, voluntary blood donation campaign, tree plantation, cutting of cake, clothe and food distribution among distressed people and jubilant procession.

Milad and doa mahfil and special prayers were also offered seeking her long life and sound health across the country.

Awami League arranged a doa and milad mahfil on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi and the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka in the afternoon.    �BSS



