Agriculture, industry service sectors to get priority 







The ruling Awami League (AL) will prepare an election manifesto promising to build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina ahead of the 12th general election.



There will be commitment to establish the rule of law with emphasis on agriculture, service and industrial production sectors to build a 'Smart Bangladesh.'

The leaders of AL disclosed this at the first meeting of the party's election manifesto drafting committee at the AL central office at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday morning. General Secretary of the party Obaidul Quader was the chief guest in the meeting.



Before starting the meeting, AL election manifesto drafting committee Convener Abdur Razzaque, also the Presidium Member of the party, briefed journalists and gave an outline of the upcoming election manifesto of AL.



He his speech, Abdur Razzaque said, "Building a 'Smart Bangladesh' will be given special importance this time in the election manifesto. Besides, giving priority to agriculture, industry and service sector our election manifesto will be prepared."



"Good governance, democracy, mass media, judiciary and executive will get special priority in the manifesto. All ethnic groups of all religion and third gender people will get importance in Awami League election manifesto," said Razzaque.



At the same time, the convener of the manifesto committee also said, "Opinion from all sectors including civil society, intellectual and expert opinion will be taken during the preparation of the manifesto. Party's grassroots opinion will also be taken into consideration this time in the election manifesto."



Abdur Razzaque said, "We have to prioritize all three aspects of economy. These are - agriculture sector, service sector and manufacturing sector. All these three sectors will be important. As we know, the contribution of agriculture sector to the total GDP is decreasing. But the importance of agriculture is not diminishing. The importance of agriculture for ensuring food security, supply of raw materials and agro-based industries is not diminishing. So the emphasis on agriculture will continue."



He also said that the importance of service sector or education, health, communication sector is also immense. So the importance of the sectors will be reflected in the manifesto. And the main focus will be to expand the industrial sector and manufacturing sector. In this manufacturing sector we have to move towards heavy industry with small scale industries. The Prime Minister has made 100 economic zones by giving importance to these three sectors. All infrastructure facilities are being provided there. This will be the key issue in the coming days.



Highlighting the promise of good governance and democracy in the manifesto, Abdur Razzaque said that our Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) will be the focal point of all activities. Our media is enjoying freedom. This trend will continue. In other words, media, judiciary and executive departments play a major role in establishing good governance. We will give importance in the election manifesto to establish the rule of law by combining these three. Above all, there will be a commitment to run the country in the future by ensuring the basic rights of people of all religions and castes.



Meanwhile, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said, "Our manifesto will not be a huge book. It will be brief and main issues will be highlighted with bullet points. Otherwise, no one wants to read it thoroughly."



Obaidul Quader said, "Ukraine war and climate change are creating sufferings for us. The world has changed. The pattern of life has changed. So we have to keep up with the times and the reality here. Challenges ahead, tough challenges and these challenges must be overcome."



AL General secretary also said that Joe Biden said he wants to be in power again. He said that if Donald Trump comes back to power, America's democracy will be destroyed. So Biden wants to stay in power regardless of age. I also say the same thing today - Sheikh Hasina must be kept in power to protect democracy in Bangladesh. Democracy will be destroyed if BNP comes to power.



"Is there any alternative to Sheikh Hasina to lead the country in crisis and to hold the spirit of the country's Liberation War and birth? People should think about that and we have to prepare this manifesto in that light," said Obaidul Quader.



With Abdur Razzaque, Convener of the manifesto drafting committee, in the chair, the meeting was conducted by the Member Secretary of the committee and the Information and Research Secretary of the party Salim Mahmud.



Besides, Bazlul Haque Khandkar, Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, Dr Shamsul Alam, Dr Dipu Moni, SM Rezaul Karim, Shekhar Dutta, Dr Maqsud Kamal, Sajjadul Hasan, Advocate Tarana Halim, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Barrister Biplab Barua, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Prof Mohammad Ali Arafat, Sayem Khan, Sadiqur Rahman Chowdhury and Sabbir Ahmed were present among the members of the manifesto committee at the meeting.



