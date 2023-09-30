Video
Work to brighten country's image further: PM

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

WASHINGTON, Sept 29: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked officials of the Bangladesh embassy in the USA to work with sincerity and professionalism to brighten the country's image further.

"Discharge duties with utmost sincerity, professionalism, honesty and patriotism to enhance the country's image further," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks during exchange of views with the officials while visiting the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday (September 27).

She also went round different sections of the embassy, including Shaheed Minar and Bangabandhu Corner

On her arrival at the embassy, the Prime Minister was received by Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran with a flower bouquet.

The Prime Minister first paid deep homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his bust at the Bangabandhu Corner of the Embassy.

She stood in solemn silence there for sometimes as a mark of profound respect to the Father of the Nation.

In 1997, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the Chancery Building, and later in 2000, she inaugurated the newly constructed building..

During the visit, the PM was accompanied, among others, by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin.    �UNB



