Miladunnabi observed

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him), was observed in the country on Thursday with due religious fervor and festivity.

In separate messages, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen and the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

Thousands of Muslims under the banner of different spiritual and social organisations like the Maizbhandar Darbar and other spiritual hubs joined colourful street marches in the city and elsewhere in the country highlighting the Prophet's teachings of universal peace and harmony.

On this day in 570 AD, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.
 
Different government and non-government organizations including the Islamic Foundation (IF) chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

The day was a public holiday.  Islamic Foundation (IF) took four-night colorful programmes marking the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

  State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated it as the chief guest on Wednesday at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Prior to this, the State Minister inaugurated the month-long Islamic book fair in the south plaza of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.




