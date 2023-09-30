Miladunnabi observed







In separate messages, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen and the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.



Thousands of Muslims under the banner of different spiritual and social organisations like the Maizbhandar Darbar and other spiritual hubs joined colourful street marches in the city and elsewhere in the country highlighting the Prophet's teachings of universal peace and harmony.

On this day in 570 AD, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.



Different government and non-government organizations including the Islamic Foundation (IF) chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.



The day was a public holiday. Islamic Foundation (IF) took four-night colorful programmes marking the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.



