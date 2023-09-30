15 student organisations form new alliance







Under this banner, 15 student bodies formed the front through a joint declaration at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in Segunbagicha area on Friday.



BNP's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal General Secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel announced the alliance on behalf of the representatives of the students' bodies.

The demands included improving the quality of education, forming a national translation organization to build the education system through mother language, learning of merit and ability and creating employment, recognizing all races constitutionally, holding students' council elections, ensuring co-stay of all student organizations in educational institutions. Their demands also included endorsing 31-point anti-government demand, release of Khaleda Zia and abolishment of Cyber Security Act.



The students' bodies are: Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Federation, Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, Chhatra League (JSD), Gonotantrik Chhatra Dal (LDP), Nagorik Chhatra Oikya, Jagpa Chhatra League, Chhatra Forum (Gono Forum Montu), Bhasani Chhatra Parishad, Jatiya Chhatra Samaj (Kazi Zafar), Jatiya Chhatra Samaj (BJP-Partha), Jagpa Chhatra League (Khandaker Lutfar), Chhatra Jamiat Bangladesh, Biplobi Chhatra Sanghati and Rashtra Reform Movement. �UNB

