4 killed in road accidents

At least four people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Gopalganj, Barishal and Natore.Our Gopalganj Correspondent reports at least two persons were killed and five others were injured after a speeding bus and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on in Muksudpur upazila of Gopalganj district on Friday morning.Following the incident, agitated people of the area chased the bus and set it on fire. During that time, traffic congestion occurred on both the sides of the road. On information police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, fire fighters doused the fire within 15 minutes.The deceased are Ranu Begum, 60, wife of Akmal Sheikh of Moheshpur union in Kashiani upazila and Hayat Sheikh, 65, son of Abdul Haq of the same union.Sub-Inspector of Bhanga Highway Police Station Md Abu Noman said a Khulna-bound bus of Dola Paribahan from Dhaka while overtaking another bus collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Khulna Highway in front of a primary school in Dasherhat area of the upazila, leaving a passenger of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and six other injured.The victims were taken to the Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared another person dead.Our Barishal Correspondent writes two labourers died after being crushed under the wheels of a truck while working at Pashchim Kaunia in Barishal city early Friday. The accident took place on a road adjacent to Hajera Khatun School around 1:00 am.Deceased Yunus, 59, and Habib, 38, used to work as day-labourers in a house of a contractor of that area.According to police and locals, some labourers including Yunus and Habib were working to fill a pond in that area at night. At the time of the incident, several trucks were bringing sand and dumping those in the pond. At that time, Yunus and Habib were crushed under the wheels of a truck. They died on the spot.Later, being informed, fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the spot. Kaunia Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam confirmed the news.Our Natore Correspondent adds a local Awami League (AL) leader was killed after being hit by a covered van on the Natore-Pabna Highway at Baraigram upazila in Natore district on Thursday evening.The deceased was identified as Siddiqur Rahman Khan, 65, son of late Rajon Khan, a resident of Bonpara area of the upazila. He was the President of Ward No-3 under Bonpara municipality AL unit.Bonpara Municipal Mayor KM Zakir Hossain said Siddique was returning home on his motorcycle from the birthday celebration of Prime Minister held at the municipal premises. On the way, when he reached Bonpara Bazar, a speeding covered van rammed his motorcycle from the opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.