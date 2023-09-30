

Our politicians do not exercise healthy politics



What do you think is the main crisis in our country's politics?



Taimur: Most of our political parties do not encourage their leaders and activists to engage in gaining knowledge. That is why our politicians do not counter opponents with healthy politics. The ruling party always counters oppositions by the left hand of the law. Most of our political parties do not encourage their leaders and activists to engage in gaining knowledge. That is why our politicians do not counter opponents with healthy politics. The ruling party always counters oppositions by the left hand of the law.

Besides lack of democracy within the political party is also an important drawback in our politics. If anyone wants to develop democracy in the country, at first he has to establish democracy within the political party. Only a democratic political party can ensure real democracy in the country.



How can this political problem be resolved?



Taimur: For this, science-based and research-based politics should be developed in the country. As a result educated people in the country will be interested in engaging in politics. Through the qualitative changes in the country's politics, it is possible to change the fate of the people of the country.

Do you think real politicians are in big political parties in our country?

Taimur: The politics of our country is now completely dependent on rich people, nominations are sold for money. Politicians in big political parties are completely under the fold of the businessmen.



When I was the President of Narayanganj Zilla BNP, we sat in a meeting to nominate Upazila chairman candidates for Araihazar Thana with all the leaders and workers of Narayanganj BNP.



In the meeting everyone agreed to nominate a renegade BNP leader for the post. According to the opinion of all BNP leaders and activists present I proposed the name of a worker named Iqbal who was loyal to the BNP and participated in all the party programmes. But everyone questioned about his financial ability.



Finally, BNP nominated a candidate who was rich and belonged to an Awami League family background.



What is your opinion about your suspension from BNP?

Taimur: Like state violence it was an interparty violence.



But BNP has said you have been suspended because you disobeyed the party decision and participated in the election?

Taimur: If I had won the election, the party would have kept in touch with me. Everyone cut off contact with me because I lost. Winner has a lot of fathers, loser is an orphan.



Why do you join the Trinomool BNP?



Taimur: I want to do politics. I have done grassroots politics all my life and Trinomool BNP want to work for them.



All your life you did politics under the ideology of BNP. Now you have taken over the responsibility of General Secretary of Trinomool (BNP) Bangladesh National Party. In this case, do you feel there is any clash of political ideologies?



Taimur: I have already said, I am a grassroots politician. Trinomool BNP is doing politics for the grassroots people. Besides, political ideology of Trinomool BNP is not much different from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).



Many have been expelled from BNP, are they contacting you to join Trinamool BNP?



Taimur: Not only expelled BNP leaders, some leaders who are afraid they will not get nomination in the next general election from BNP are also in touch with us.



Will you disclose some of their names?



Taimur: I cannot disclose their name. We are oath bound to them.



What will be your political goals in the upcoming general election?



Taimur: First we will organize our party, later we will join in any political alliance.



At present there are mainly two political alliances one is pro-Awami League and the other is pro-BNP. Which alliance will your party join?



Taimur: No such decision has yet been taken. We will take this decision soon at our party meeting.



Is there any chance of you rejoining BNP?



Taimur: There is no such possibility, I will never join BNP again.



Taimur Alam Khandaker, General Secretary of Trinomool BNP, recently floated political party, also a former BNP leader, in an exclusive interview with Walid Khan, Staff Correspondent of The Daily Observer, shared his thoughts on the present day politics in the country.Besides lack of democracy within the political party is also an important drawback in our politics. If anyone wants to develop democracy in the country, at first he has to establish democracy within the political party. Only a democratic political party can ensure real democracy in the country.The politics of our country is now completely dependent on rich people, nominations are sold for money. Politicians in big political parties are completely under the fold of the businessmen.When I was the President of Narayanganj Zilla BNP, we sat in a meeting to nominate Upazila chairman candidates for Araihazar Thana with all the leaders and workers of Narayanganj BNP.In the meeting everyone agreed to nominate a renegade BNP leader for the post. According to the opinion of all BNP leaders and activists present I proposed the name of a worker named Iqbal who was loyal to the BNP and participated in all the party programmes. But everyone questioned about his financial ability.Like state violence it was an interparty violence.If I had won the election, the party would have kept in touch with me. Everyone cut off contact with me because I lost. Winner has a lot of fathers, loser is an orphan.I want to do politics. I have done grassroots politics all my life and Trinomool BNP want to work for them.I have already said, I am a grassroots politician. Trinomool BNP is doing politics for the grassroots people. Besides, political ideology of Trinomool BNP is not much different from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).Not only expelled BNP leaders, some leaders who are afraid they will not get nomination in the next general election from BNP are also in touch with us.I cannot disclose their name. We are oath bound to them.First we will organize our party, later we will join in any political alliance.No such decision has yet been taken. We will take this decision soon at our party meeting.There is no such possibility, I will never join BNP again.