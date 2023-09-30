

Once Khaleda released, voting rights will be restored : Fakhrul



Speaking at a rally organized by the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in front of the BNP Naya Paltan central office he said, "Democracy of the country will remain free and voting rights of people won't be snatched once Begum Zia comes out of jail."



He said, "I hope the government will approve the appeal placed by her family for taking her abroad for an advanced treatment." BNP Secretary General urged the people to unite to overthrow the Awami League government.

Fakhrul said, "If this government again come in power, we will lost our freedom and sovereignty of the country, democracy and the right to vote will be gone forever. No people including women and children are safe from them."



He said, "This fascist government should dissolve the parliament and election will held under a non-partisan neutral government. We have to realize this demand by building unity against this government with the combined efforts of men and women."



Fakrul said, "Today all the countries are in danger. This government has failed completely. Especially increase in price of daily commodity brings people to the edge of the ditch. The government has fixed the prices of goods but sellers do not abide them."



"Mothers and sisters are facing the biggest problem for that," he added.



Addressing the women leaders, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Today the government wants to cling to power by force. For this reason, they arrested the mother and sisters and sent them to prison. This government has turn into a tyrannical government."



In order to involved the country's women in the ongoing anti-government movement BNP and other like-minded political parties held programs like the Women's Rally.



The rally was held to press home one point demand and release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of the false case of Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman, conduct general election under a non-partisan neutral government.



Since noon, the leaders and workers of the women's party started gathering in Naya Paltan area from different areas of the capital. Many leaders and activists came by car from different districts around Dhaka.



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday, "Under the Awami League government and according to the present constitution it is not possible to conduct any free and fair election."Speaking at a rally organized by the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in front of the BNP Naya Paltan central office he said, "Democracy of the country will remain free and voting rights of people won't be snatched once Begum Zia comes out of jail."He said, "I hope the government will approve the appeal placed by her family for taking her abroad for an advanced treatment." BNP Secretary General urged the people to unite to overthrow the Awami League government.Fakhrul said, "If this government again come in power, we will lost our freedom and sovereignty of the country, democracy and the right to vote will be gone forever. No people including women and children are safe from them."He said, "This fascist government should dissolve the parliament and election will held under a non-partisan neutral government. We have to realize this demand by building unity against this government with the combined efforts of men and women."Fakrul said, "Today all the countries are in danger. This government has failed completely. Especially increase in price of daily commodity brings people to the edge of the ditch. The government has fixed the prices of goods but sellers do not abide them.""Mothers and sisters are facing the biggest problem for that," he added.Addressing the women leaders, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Today the government wants to cling to power by force. For this reason, they arrested the mother and sisters and sent them to prison. This government has turn into a tyrannical government."In order to involved the country's women in the ongoing anti-government movement BNP and other like-minded political parties held programs like the Women's Rally.The rally was held to press home one point demand and release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of the false case of Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman, conduct general election under a non-partisan neutral government.Since noon, the leaders and workers of the women's party started gathering in Naya Paltan area from different areas of the capital. Many leaders and activists came by car from different districts around Dhaka.