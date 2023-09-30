Video
Saturday, 30 September, 2023
Home Back Page

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Imposition of sanction won’t yield anything: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday reiterated that there would be no outcome by imposing sanctions and issuing visa policy on Bangladesh.

"No result would be come out by threatening us. There will be no outcome by imposing sanctions and issuing visa policy," he told a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here.

The ruling AL arranged the discussion marking the 77th birthday of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Bangladesh would not have achieved its independence in 1971 if its people feared sanctions.

"If we are afraid of sanctions even today, we cannot continue the progress of Bangladesh. The next elections will be held under the Sheikh Hasina government. There will be no compromise," he said.

The AL general secretary said the interesting thing is that Washington imposed sanctions but BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir intimidates the government. "It was strange. We will hold our elections...who are you to say?" he added.

Criticising the US policy over Bangladesh, he said US President Joe Biden cannot handle Donald Trump but intimidates Bangladesh.

Noting that six lives were lost in Washington Hill on January 6 and what kind of democracy is this, Quader said human rights are violated in the United States every day. "So why do you threaten us? Fakhrul has been hired as a broker again (by the US)" he added.

The BNP's 48-hour ultimatum ended so there will be a game once captain (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) returns home, the road transport and bridges minister said.

He said the next general elections will be held in line with the country's constitution, while there is no scope of restoring the obsolete caretaker government system in the country.

Given the example of the Fakhruddin-Moinuddin period, Quader said if the caretaker government system is restored, there will be an unusual government in Bangladesh, which will not happen.

He said there is no public involvement in the BNP's movement as its all points are fake ones. The BNP's 48-hour ultimatum ended and what Fakhrul will do now, he added.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

