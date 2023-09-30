

Miladunnabi observed in Ctg



On the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi this year, the Jashan-e-Julus procession arranged by the Anjuman-e Rahmaniya Ahmadiyya Sunnia Trust was brought out from Jameya Ahmedia Sunnia Madrasa ground in Muradpur area in the morning.



Hazrat Syed Muhammad Taher Shah led the procession which paraded around different roads of the city and ended at the Madrasa ground, followed by prayers, dua and milad in the field.

The procession returned to the same place after parading different city streets including Bibirhat, Mirzapul, Katalganj, Chawkbazar, Chattogram College, Gonibekari, Khastagir School, Askar Dighi, Kazir Dewri, Almas cinema crossing, WASA, GEC and Muradpur. Shahazada Hazrat Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah and Shahazada Syed Muhammad Kasem Shah were also present.



Among others, Allama Abdul Amil Rizvi, Principal of Jamia Ahmadiyya Sunnia Alia Madrasa, Muhammad Samsuddin, Additional Secretary of Rahmania Ahmadia Sunni Trust in Anjuman, Pair Muhammad, Chairman of Gaussian Committee, and its Joint Secretary, Advocate Mosaheb Uddin Bakhtiar, PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, City Secretary Md Abdullah, were present at the time.



In 1974, Allama Tayyab Shah first started the tradition and procession from Baluar Dighi Khankah in Chattogram city. Since then, the procession has been held on 12 Rabiul Awal every year, under the management auspices of the Anjuman Rahmania Ahmadia Sunni Trust.

