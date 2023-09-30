Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Miladunnabi observed in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Miladunnabi observed in Ctg

Miladunnabi observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 29: The Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the day of birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was observed in Chattogram on Thursday.

On the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi this year, the Jashan-e-Julus procession arranged by the Anjuman-e Rahmaniya Ahmadiyya Sunnia Trust was brought out from Jameya Ahmedia Sunnia Madrasa ground in Muradpur area in the morning.

Hazrat Syed Muhammad Taher Shah led the procession which paraded around different roads of the city and ended at the Madrasa ground, followed by prayers, dua and milad in the field.

The procession returned to the same place after parading different city streets including Bibirhat, Mirzapul, Katalganj, Chawkbazar, Chattogram College, Gonibekari, Khastagir School, Askar Dighi, Kazir Dewri, Almas cinema crossing, WASA, GEC and Muradpur. Shahazada Hazrat Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah and Shahazada Syed Muhammad Kasem Shah were also present.

Among others, Allama Abdul Amil Rizvi, Principal of Jamia Ahmadiyya Sunnia Alia Madrasa, Muhammad Samsuddin, Additional Secretary of Rahmania Ahmadia Sunni Trust in Anjuman, Pair Muhammad, Chairman of Gaussian Committee, and its Joint Secretary, Advocate Mosaheb Uddin Bakhtiar, PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, City Secretary Md Abdullah, were present at the time.

In 1974, Allama Tayyab Shah first started the tradition and procession from Baluar Dighi Khankah in Chattogram city. Since then, the procession has been held on 12 Rabiul Awal every year, under the management auspices of the Anjuman Rahmania Ahmadia Sunni Trust.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Miladunnabi observed in Ctg
Death anniv
DNCC Mayor Atiqul nominated as UNACLA member
Hasan describes Sheikh Hasina a symbol of democracy
BD film wins Jackson Wild Media Award
Discussion with change-makers held in Ctg
RUET holds freshers’ orientation ceremony
JCD leader held for ‘offensive FB post’ in Gazipur


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], ad[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft