

Death anniv



Jahanara Rob was a veteran politician, women's rights activist, and a lawmaker. She was born in 1930 to an aristocratic Bengali Muslim family at Basantapur in the district of Faridpur. Her father, Abdul Gani Mia, was a landlord and philanthropist.



She was a Member of Parliament from Pabna and Bogura from 1973 to 1975. She was involved in various social and political activities. After the Liberation War of Bangladesh, she became the Chairman of the Nari Punorbashon Shangstha in 1972.

She was the wife of the late Abdur Rob alias Boga Mia who was a freedom fighter, Liberation War organiser, socio-political activist and an Ex-Member of the Constituent Assembly (MCA) of Pabna.

She passed away on September 29 in 2014 in Dhaka.



Jahanara Rob's ninth death anniversary was on September 29.Jahanara Rob was a veteran politician, women's rights activist, and a lawmaker. She was born in 1930 to an aristocratic Bengali Muslim family at Basantapur in the district of Faridpur. Her father, Abdul Gani Mia, was a landlord and philanthropist.She was a Member of Parliament from Pabna and Bogura from 1973 to 1975. She was involved in various social and political activities. After the Liberation War of Bangladesh, she became the Chairman of the Nari Punorbashon Shangstha in 1972.She was the wife of the late Abdur Rob alias Boga Mia who was a freedom fighter, Liberation War organiser, socio-political activist and an Ex-Member of the Constituent Assembly (MCA) of Pabna.She passed away on September 29 in 2014 in Dhaka.