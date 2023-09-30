DNCC Mayor Atiqul nominated as UNACLA member







Atiqul's nomination was announced in a letter signed by Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres on Monday, a press release said here on Friday.



After he gave his consent, the DNCC Mayor was finally included as a member of the body, the release added.

According to the website of UNACLA, the Global Taskforce of Local and Regional Governments is a coordination and consultation mechanism that brings together the major international networks of local governments to undertake joint advocacy work relating to global policy processes.



It was set up in 2013 to bring the perspectives of local and regional governments to the SDGs, climate change agenda and New Urban Agenda in particular. �BSS



