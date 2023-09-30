Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DNCC Mayor Atiqul nominated as UNACLA member

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Atiqul Islam has been nominated as a member of the United Nations Advisory Committee of Local Authorities (UNACLA).

Atiqul's nomination was announced in a letter signed by Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres on Monday, a press release said here on Friday.

After he gave his consent, the DNCC Mayor was finally included as a member of the body, the release added.

According to the website of UNACLA, the Global Taskforce of Local and Regional Governments is a coordination and consultation mechanism that brings together the major international networks of local governments to undertake joint advocacy work relating to global policy processes.

It was set up in 2013 to bring the perspectives of local and regional governments to the SDGs, climate change agenda and New Urban Agenda in particular.      �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Miladunnabi observed in Ctg
Death anniv
DNCC Mayor Atiqul nominated as UNACLA member
Hasan describes Sheikh Hasina a symbol of democracy
BD film wins Jackson Wild Media Award
Discussion with change-makers held in Ctg
RUET holds freshers’ orientation ceremony
JCD leader held for ‘offensive FB post’ in Gazipur


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft