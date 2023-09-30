Hasan describes Sheikh Hasina a symbol of democracy







Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not only a politician rather she is a symbol of democracy, Liberation War spirit and cultural heritage of time immortal Bangla."Sheikh Hasina is the name of struggles, development and progress and democracy. Sheikh Hasina is the name of an epic of struggle," he told a discussion at AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.Krishak League organized the discussion marking the 77th birthday of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Hasan said after losing her mother, father, brothers and relatives in August 15 carnage, Sheikh Hasina has been considering the people of this soil as her dear and near ones.Braving all odds, she has been successful to bring smiles on the faces of people of this soil by changing their fortune and living standard, he mentioned. �BSS