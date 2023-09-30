Video
Saturday, 30 September, 2023
BD film wins Jackson Wild Media Award

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Drik Picture Library is proud to announce that our film, 'Goni', has received the top award in the Global Voices section of the prestigious Jackson Wild Media Awards 2023. This recognition highlights our commitment to human rights and to excellence in storytelling.

The nature equivalent of the Oscars, the Jackson Wild Media Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in science and nature storytelling. The 2023 submissions included over 1100 category entries from over 74 different countries.
 
Finalists were selected by more than 200 international judges who together screened over 1,200 hours of media. Considered the highest bar of achievement in natural history filmmaking, the Jackson Wild Media Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in nature, science, and conservation storytelling. It is a forum for Innovation where diverse and passionate storytellers come together to share bold new ideas that push the frontiers of storytelling about nature, science and conservation.

'Goni' a film produced by Drik Picture Library in Bangladesh and Untamed Planet in India, on the plight of Bangladeshi migrants who work in the construction industry in the Middle East won the prestigious award in the Global Voices category.
 
Winners were announced during the Grand Teton Awards Gala on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Jackson Wild Summit in Grand Teton National Park, WY.

The executive producers were Drik's managing director and National Geographic Explorer at Large Shahidul Alam and National Geographic explorer Malaika Vas, who also directed the film.

The captivating and thought-provoking production by Drik, has been honoured with the coveted award at the 2023 Jackson Wild Media Awards where it was recognised for its exceptional storytelling, stunning cinematography, and its contribution to raising awareness about the plight of migrants.

The other finalists in the Global Voices section included "Keepers of the Land" Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation with Moonfish Media Inc., "Nkashi: Race for the Okavango" by National Geographic Society Impact Story Lab and "The Elephant Whisperers" a Netflix Documentary and Sikhya Entertainment Production.

'Goni' includes documentation in Bangladeshi migrant homes as well as the effect of climate change upon Bangladeshis living in vulnerable conditions. It also includes footage of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well as previously unrecorded underground coverage of the living conditions of migrants in Qatar.



