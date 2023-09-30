Discussion with change-makers held in Ctg







CHATTOGRAM, Sept 29: A social competitive event 'Discussion with the Change-makers' organized to identify and solve the problems of Chattogram city was held at Hotel Agrabad on Thursday.Solaiman Alam Seth, Consul of South Africa and Managing Director of Seth Properties, was present as a guest at the competition.Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Councillor Prof Mohammad Ismail, Abul Hasnat Md Belal, Shahidul Alam, Nazmul Haque Duke, International Islamic University Chittagong Associate Prof Dr Mohammad Zia Uddin and BGC Trust University Journalism and Media Studies Department head Yasir Silmy were present as special guests and judges.Chittagong University team won the first place in this competition organized with participation of more than 30 teams from various schools, colleges and universities of Chattogram.