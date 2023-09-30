Party-based politics doesn’t bode well for students







The student organizations have clearly highlighted the struggle for the rights of the students in the educational institutions and a moral view on education for the welfare of the general students. Student politics in Bangladesh has a big successful chapter in Language Movement of 1952, Mass Movement of 1969 and Liberation War of 1971.



Apart from this, student politics is concerned with the moral and logical demands of the students. Student politics was once ideal, but now student politics is prevailing as a menace in educational institutions and the democratic atmosphere in educational institutions is completely hampered. Rather, only the student organization of the ruling party has an influence in educational institutions. The student organizations have their own constitution, their own policies according to which the student organization is supposed to be managed.

The 2008 all-party consensus agreed to exclude students and other organizations as organs from the main party organizational structure. And it is mentioned in section 90B of 1(b) of RPO 1972 as amended.

But the political parties are running the student organizations on party lines to spread their influence.



In this case, it can be seen that the party that comes to power in the country, the student organizations of that party establish a reign of terror in the educational institutions. Therefore, it is necessary to get out of the party-based student politics of the student organizations, and follow the practice of healthy student politics and the constitution of the student organizations. This will ensure the democratic environment of student politics in educational institutions. And students can express their opinions freely.



Md Maruf Hassan Bhiuyan

Feni

Dear sir,The student organizations have clearly highlighted the struggle for the rights of the students in the educational institutions and a moral view on education for the welfare of the general students. Student politics in Bangladesh has a big successful chapter in Language Movement of 1952, Mass Movement of 1969 and Liberation War of 1971.Apart from this, student politics is concerned with the moral and logical demands of the students. Student politics was once ideal, but now student politics is prevailing as a menace in educational institutions and the democratic atmosphere in educational institutions is completely hampered. Rather, only the student organization of the ruling party has an influence in educational institutions. The student organizations have their own constitution, their own policies according to which the student organization is supposed to be managed.The 2008 all-party consensus agreed to exclude students and other organizations as organs from the main party organizational structure. And it is mentioned in section 90B of 1(b) of RPO 1972 as amended.But the political parties are running the student organizations on party lines to spread their influence.In this case, it can be seen that the party that comes to power in the country, the student organizations of that party establish a reign of terror in the educational institutions. Therefore, it is necessary to get out of the party-based student politics of the student organizations, and follow the practice of healthy student politics and the constitution of the student organizations. This will ensure the democratic environment of student politics in educational institutions. And students can express their opinions freely.Md Maruf Hassan BhiuyanFeni