Why little being done to stop Dhaka’s air pollution?







According to the study, a Dhaka city resident spend an average of Tk 4,000 annually on diagnosing and treating symptoms related to air pollution-a substantial burden that impacts both individuals and the nation's healthcare system.



Additionally, the study underscores the severe health risks associated with air pollution, including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and various respiratory ailments, such as asthma. Common symptoms experienced by residents include coughing, difficulty in breathing, runny noses, sore throats, chest pain, and eye irritation. These health issues not only diminish the quality of life for residents but also put a strain the healthcare infrastructure.

According to a report published in this daily on Thursday, a research fellow at CPD, presented the study's findings, disclosing the fact that the financial burden placed on Dhaka's residents is nearly twice the government's health budget allocation for the current fiscal year that highlighted the urgency of addressing this crisis.



The research was conducted by surveying 500 households in the capital city to gauge public sentiment and assess the impact of pollution. It revealed that children under five years old and elderly individuals over 65 are particularly vulnerable to air pollution. In these age groups, approximately 20 percent of family members experienced symptoms related to air pollution. Moreover, Dhaka residents collectively took 2,117 days off from work and school in the past year due to pollution-related health issues.



One of the alarming findings of the study is that 76 percent of respondents believed that air pollution in Dhaka had significantly worsened over the past 2-3 years. Vehicular emissions were identified as the primary contributor to air pollution by 77 percent of respondents, while construction sites, brick kilns, and waste burning also played significant roles.



To address these issues, CPD recommended a set of critical actions, including the phasing out of all fixed chimney brick kilns by December 31, 2028. Additionally, CPD urged the government to halt the approval of new coal-based power plants and gradually decommission existing ones, including the controversial Rampal power plant near the Sundarbans, which poses a significant threat to the ecosystem.



To sum up, the CPD study's findings serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to tackle air pollution in Dhaka. Beyond the staggering economic and health costs, this crisis threatens the well-being and future of the city's residents. Effective and immediate action, including regulatory reforms, public awareness campaigns, and sustainable urban planning, is essential to combat this silent but pervasive threat to Dhaka's environment and its people.



