

Why students have a tendency to commit suicide



Mental health issues Pre-existing or appearing mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) and borderline personality disorder can approximately increase the risk of suicidal contemplation behaviors and loneliness, lack of social support and feeling detach from peers can lead the way to suicidal thoughts and Another rationale for students' mental tensity- Substance abuse, including alcohol and drug misemployment, can diminish judgment and increase instinctiveness, which can contribute to suicidal tendencies. Substance abuse can also exacerbate underlying mental health issues, leading to university students committing suicide attributable to various forms of depression and addiction.



In the social context of the country, the problems of family relations are the biggest problem Family problems, such as a history of family squabble, pervert, or neglect, can have a lasting collision on a student's mental health and well-being, potentially leading to suicidal thoughts.

However, social media is currently one of the substantial problems in increasing the risk of death. Social media, including the internet, plays a dominant part in suicide. Suicide narratives can have a pessimistic jolt when, when accompanied by repetitive coverage, suicide is glorified or romanticized. When detailing how to kill oneself in certain way, this method of suicide can increase in entire inhabitants.



Another deadly reason is Ragging. Many of us are bosom with the word. In various universities, many students are victims of ragging due to which they become mentally peaky. Some even think committing suicide is ascribable to humiliation. And the biggest thing is that the glowing dreams that have been slit in the mind about studying in the university for a long time, they escape in one puff. Most students are introduced to the mental ailment called depression after getting involved in university. University is assumed to be a free policy for students to express themselves, but once they come here, they must be imprisoned in a kind of mental slavery. As a result, they choose the trail of death.



Apart from these, a student gets involved in an unhealthy relationship for the sake of temporary well-being and thereby contributes to his emotional distress. Unhealthy relationships can contribute to a toxic social environment that can lead to stress, depression, anxiety and even suicide in a student.



Most of the university students are children of bourgeois and proletariat families. That is why students must face pecuniary compulsion from the beginning of their university life. The desire to furnish for their own expenses started coming from the family. At such times, students suffer from the humiliation of asking their families for expenses. Due to which the students become mentally disturbed. Due to these reasons, the tendency of suicide can be observed among students.



One of the most important things in the beginning of university life is to choose good friends. The way a student chooses his friends at the conception of his university life will affect him in the same way in his later life. Students rush to choose friends at the inception of university life and choose the wrong people. And go astray under the influence of those relationships. You can realize your mistake after going astray by getting acquainted with the antagonist. Then suffer from inferiority. In such circumstances, students may decide to commit suicide and so one Feeling socially isolated or having a limited support system can increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.



Interactive elements, the pressure to maintain a certain body image in a university environment can lead to the development or exacerbation of eating disorders, which are associated with higher suicide risk and Irregular sleep patterns, insomnia, or sleep disorders can exacerbate mental health issues and contribute to suicidal tendencies.



The past of student politics in the country is illustrious. At the present time it has become a malediction. This unscrupulous student politics leads to upheaval, exchange blows and agitation in the classroom. This anti-politics called student politics not only kills the students coming to higher education, but also homicides.



The substantial title role in our existence is the pressure to conform to professional expectations. Social expectations to follow certain professions or trials can create internal conflicts and pressures and can lead to a student becoming emotionally disturbed and susceptible to death.



Lastly, it's important to note that these factors can interact and compound one another, making it challenging to pinpoint a single cause for suicidal tendencies. Prevention and intervention efforts should focus on creating a supportive and inclusive campus environment, improving mental health services, and raising awareness about mental health issues to reduce the stigma associated with seeking help. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, it's crucial to reach out to a mental health professional or a crisis helpline immediately for assistance.



The writer is a first year student at Daffodil International University



