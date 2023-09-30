

Overtourism is taking a heavy toll on Cox’s Bazar



Cox's Bazar is a place where land and sea come together in harmonious beauty. The 120-kilometer-long sandy beach stretches as far as the eye can see, making it one of the longest natural sea beaches in the world. The town's rich cultural heritage, friendly locals, and delectable seafood make it a captivating destination for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. As a result, it's no surprise that Cox's Bazar has become a major economic hub for the region, relying heavily on tourism for its revenue.



While tourism has undoubtedly brought prosperity to Cox's Bazar, it has also given birth to a complex set of issues that threaten its sustainable development. Overtourism, characterized by an excessive number of visitors, creates several challenges that affect both the environment and the local community.



The most apparent impact of overtourism in Cox's Bazar is environmental degradation. The once-pristine beach, known for its untouched beauty, now bears the scars of overcrowding. Litter, plastic waste, and pollution have become all too common, damaging the delicate coastal ecosystem. Increased foot traffic and construction projects have also disrupted natural habitats, putting local wildlife at risk.



The influx of tourists strains local resources, particularly water and energy. Cox's Bazar is grappling with an increasing demand for fresh water, leading to over-extraction from groundwater sources and putting a strain on the already scarce resource. Energy consumption also surges during peak tourist seasons, causing power shortages and contributing to environmental pollution.



Overtourism not only affects the environment but also erodes the local culture and way of life. The rapid growth of the tourism industry has led to a rise in commercialization, with many locals now catering exclusively to tourists. Traditional livelihoods, such as fishing, have taken a back seat to tourism-related jobs, and the authentic local experience is fading.



The inadequate infrastructure of Cox's Bazar struggles to accommodate the sheer volume of tourists. Traffic congestion, overcrowded markets, and inadequate waste management are just a few issues that the town faces daily. The local government is under immense pressure to develop the necessary infrastructure, but progress is slow and often insufficient.



While tourism has brought economic growth to Cox's Bazar, it has also exacerbated economic disparities within the community. A handful of businesses and individuals profit immensely from the tourism industry, while many locals continue to live in poverty. As land values skyrocket due to tourism-related development, the gap between the wealthy and the marginalized widens, leading to social unrest and dissatisfaction among the local population.



The social fabric of Cox's Bazar is also affected by overtourism. As visitors flock to the area, they bring with them different cultural norms and behaviors. This can sometimes lead to clashes with the conservative local culture, causing tension and misunderstandings. Additionally, the pressure on limited healthcare facilities and public services can result in inadequate support for both tourists and locals.



Ironically, overtourism can also diminish the quality of the tourist experience in Cox's Bazar. Crowded beaches, long queues, and a loss of authenticity can leave visitors feeling overwhelmed and underwhelmed. Many come seeking serenity and find themselves caught in the chaos of overtourism.



Addressing the issue of overtourism in Cox's Bazar requires a multifaceted approach that involves the government, local communities, and tourists themselves. Sustainable tourism practices can mitigate the negative impacts and help preserve the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region.



The local government must establish strict regulations for tourism development and monitor compliance. Careful urban planning can prevent haphazard construction that harms the environment and disrupts local life.



Investment in infrastructure should be a priority to accommodate the growing number of tourists. Adequate waste management, improved transportation, and efficient use of resources can alleviate some of the challenges.



Involving the local community in tourism-related decisions is crucial. Empowering residents to be stakeholders in the industry ensures that tourism benefits are more evenly distributed.



Tour operators and tourists themselves can contribute by promoting responsible tourism practices. This includes minimizing waste, respecting local customs, and supporting eco-friendly businesses.



Encouraging the diversification of tourism offerings beyond just beach tourism can help distribute the burden of tourism and protect the environment. Eco-tourism initiatives and cultural exchanges can be promoted.



Cox's Bazar, with its natural beauty and cultural richness, is at a crossroads. Overtourism threatens the very essence of what makes this place special. While the economic benefits of tourism are undeniable, they must not come at the expense of the environment, culture, and the well-being of the local population.



Sustainable tourism practices, careful planning, and community engagement are essential to strike a balance between the economic gains of tourism and the preservation of Cox's Bazar's unique identity. It's a collective responsibility to ensure that this coastal gem remains a haven for generations to come, rather than falling victim to the perils of overtourism.



The writer is a researcher and development worker.



