Three people murdered in Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Narayanganj





DINAJPUR: A female hotel worker was allegedly hacked to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jaya Burman, 35, wife of Sapal Roy, hailed from Pirganj Upazila in Thakurgaon District. Jaya worked at a hotel in Dinajpur Bus Terminal area. Her husband Sapal Roy works in a tractor showroom.

Local sources said Jaya Burman was returning home after working at the hotel in the evening. When she reached in front of Bismillah Hotel at Kalur intersection, an unidentified man hacked her with sharp weapon and ran away.

Local people rescued her in critical condition and took to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Police Station (PS) Farid Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is under process in this regard.

GAIBANDHA: A local union parishad (UP) member was reportedly stabbed to death by his neighbour in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Monday night while settling a quarrel.

The incident took place in East Noyonpur Village under Betkapa Union of the upazila at around 11:30 pm.

Deceased Badsha Mia, 50, was a member of Ward No. 8 under Betkapa UP in the upazila.

According to local sources, an altercation took place in between one Papul Akanda and Khairul over a trifling matter. Being informed, Badsha Mia along with others went there to solve the matter. At one stage, Papul got enraged and started stabbing them indiscriminately and fled away, leaving three persons critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Badsha Mia dead.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Palashbari PS OC Arju Mohammad Sajjad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.

NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed by his wife in Sonargaon Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Shahjahan, 48, son of late Sharif Bhandari, hailed from Shahrasti in Cumilla District.

It was known that Shahjahan lived in a rented house in Sonapur area under Kanchpur Union in Sonargaon Upazila along with his second wife. He often had altercations with his second wife Rozina Begum, 40, over family issues. The couple had an altercation on September 22, and one stage of the altercation, Rozina hit him on his genital, which left Shahjahan critically injured.

He was then rescued and taken to Kanchpur Apollo Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahjahan dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have arrested Rozina Begum.

Additional Superintend of Police Sheikh Billal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard.

A woman and two men were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Gaibandha and Narayanganj, recently.DINAJPUR: A female hotel worker was allegedly hacked to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.The deceased was identified as Jaya Burman, 35, wife of Sapal Roy, hailed from Pirganj Upazila in Thakurgaon District. Jaya worked at a hotel in Dinajpur Bus Terminal area. Her husband Sapal Roy works in a tractor showroom.Local sources said Jaya Burman was returning home after working at the hotel in the evening. When she reached in front of Bismillah Hotel at Kalur intersection, an unidentified man hacked her with sharp weapon and ran away.Local people rescued her in critical condition and took to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Police Station (PS) Farid Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is under process in this regard.GAIBANDHA: A local union parishad (UP) member was reportedly stabbed to death by his neighbour in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Monday night while settling a quarrel.The incident took place in East Noyonpur Village under Betkapa Union of the upazila at around 11:30 pm.Deceased Badsha Mia, 50, was a member of Ward No. 8 under Betkapa UP in the upazila.According to local sources, an altercation took place in between one Papul Akanda and Khairul over a trifling matter. Being informed, Badsha Mia along with others went there to solve the matter. At one stage, Papul got enraged and started stabbing them indiscriminately and fled away, leaving three persons critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Badsha Mia dead.Being informed, police visited the scene.Palashbari PS OC Arju Mohammad Sajjad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed by his wife in Sonargaon Upazila of the district recently.Deceased Shahjahan, 48, son of late Sharif Bhandari, hailed from Shahrasti in Cumilla District.It was known that Shahjahan lived in a rented house in Sonapur area under Kanchpur Union in Sonargaon Upazila along with his second wife. He often had altercations with his second wife Rozina Begum, 40, over family issues. The couple had an altercation on September 22, and one stage of the altercation, Rozina hit him on his genital, which left Shahjahan critically injured.He was then rescued and taken to Kanchpur Apollo Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahjahan dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers have arrested Rozina Begum.Additional Superintend of Police Sheikh Billal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard.