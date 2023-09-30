Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three people murdered in Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Narayanganj

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents

A woman and two men were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Gaibandha and Narayanganj, recently.
DINAJPUR: A female hotel worker was allegedly hacked to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Jaya Burman, 35, wife of Sapal Roy, hailed from Pirganj Upazila in Thakurgaon District. Jaya worked at a hotel in Dinajpur Bus Terminal area.  Her husband Sapal Roy works in a tractor showroom.
Local sources said Jaya Burman was returning home after working at the hotel in the evening.  When she reached in front of Bismillah Hotel at Kalur intersection, an unidentified man hacked her with sharp weapon and ran away.
Local people rescued her in critical condition and took to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Police Station (PS) Farid Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is under process in this regard.
GAIBANDHA: A local union parishad (UP) member was reportedly stabbed to death by his neighbour in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Monday night while settling a quarrel.
The incident took place in East Noyonpur Village under Betkapa Union of the upazila at around 11:30 pm.
Deceased Badsha Mia, 50, was a member of Ward No. 8 under Betkapa UP in the upazila.
According to local sources, an altercation took place in between one Papul Akanda and Khairul over a trifling matter. Being informed, Badsha Mia along with others went there to solve the matter. At one stage, Papul got enraged and started stabbing them indiscriminately and fled away, leaving three persons critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Badsha Mia dead.
Being informed, police visited the scene.
Palashbari PS OC Arju Mohammad Sajjad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.
NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed by his wife in Sonargaon Upazila of the district recently.
Deceased Shahjahan, 48, son of late Sharif Bhandari, hailed from Shahrasti in Cumilla District.
It was known that Shahjahan lived in a rented house in Sonapur area under Kanchpur Union in Sonargaon Upazila along with his second wife. He often had altercations with his second wife Rozina Begum, 40, over family issues. The couple had an altercation on September 22, and one stage of the altercation, Rozina hit him on his genital, which left Shahjahan critically injured.
He was then rescued and taken to Kanchpur Apollo Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahjahan dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers have arrested Rozina Begum.
Additional Superintend of Police Sheikh Billal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Three people murdered in Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Narayanganj
Road mishaps claim 12 lives in 11 districts
Mother, two sons found dead in Thakurgaon District
BSF kills BD trader in Chuadanga
Two siblings die as mud house collapses
Implementing laws to control sound pollution stressed
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Int’l Day for Universal Access to Information observed


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft