Road mishaps claim 12 lives in 11 districts





BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two men were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Bhaluka Upazila of the district recently.

A man was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad, 35, son of Azizul Haque, hailed from Roymohon Village under Sadar Upazila in Thakurgaon District.

According to police and local sources, Samad fell on the highway after being hit by a battery-run easy-bike coming from the opposite direction in Masterbari area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway of the upazila in the morning. At that time, a speedy covered van ran over him from from behind, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Bhoradoba Highway Police Station (PS) In-Charge Utpal Kumar Das confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have seized the motorbike, but the driver of the covered van managed to flee the scene.

Legal action would be taken in this regard, the police official added.

On the other hand, a young man was killed and his wife injured in a motorcycle accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Sakhawat Hossain, 25, a resident of Dhalua Village under Dakatia Union in the upazila. The injured person is Shakhawat's wife Nupur Akter, 20.

According to local sources, Shakhawat was returning the house along with his wife riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw collided with the motorcycle in Kachua area, which left the couple seriously injured.

Local people rescued the the injured and took them to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sakhawat dead.

Nupur was, later, shifted to Tangail for better treatment.

DINAJPUR: An NGO official was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place at about 9am in Mohajan Para Janata Clinic intersection area.

The deceased was identified as Dharma Narayan Bishwas, 60, son of Dharani Dhar Bishwas of Duakia Village at Gohaldihi Union in Khansama Upazila. He was a manager of a local NGO 'BSDA'.

Sub-Inspector of Dinajpur Kotwali PS said, Dharma Narayan was going to his office from Fulbari bus stand. On the way, he fell sick and collapsed in the middle of the road. At that time, a truck from the behind ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Golam Maula said, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NOKLA, SHERPUR: A young man was killed after being run over by a three wheeler in Nokla Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The accident took place at about 5:30pm in Kharjan Purbapara area under Gonopoddi Union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Miah, 20, son of Kalu Miah, a resident of the area.

According to locals, a speeding shallow-engine-run trolley ran over Ripon from behind while he was returning home from a shop on foot. He died on the spot.

Nokla PS OC Mohammad Riyad Mahmud said, being informed, police recovered the body and seized the vehicle from the spot, but its driver managed to flee from the scene.

Legal actions are underway in this regard, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: A man and a minor girl have been killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Baliadangi upazilas of the districts in four days.

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accident took place in 29 Mile Sugan Dighi Par area on the Thakurgaon-Dinajpur highway of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Sohrab Hossain, 48, son of late Aminul Islam, a resident of Purba Begunbari Village in the upazila. He was a veterinary surgeon by profession.

Police and local sources said Sohrab was returning the house from Khochabari Bazar at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in 29 Mile Sugan Dighi Par area on the Thakurgaon-Dinajpur highway, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Feroz Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case is underway in this regard.

On the other hand, a minor child was killed after being hit by a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rafia Akhter, 6, daughter of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Rupganj Village under Borobari Union in the upazila.

The deceased's uncle Jahangir said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Rafia in Rupganj area in the evening while she was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.

Injured Rafia was rescued by the family members and rushed to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members on Thursday noon after an autopsy.

Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Anam Dawn confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The accident took place in Londa area under Dhankhali Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.

The deceased was identified as Bidhan Majhi, 27, son of Buddha Majhi, a resident of Nishanbaria Village under Chakamaiya Union in the upazila. He worked as a sales representative of Selim Bakery at Kalapara Municipal Town.

Quoting locals, Kalapara PS Inspector Md Humayun said a tomtom (local vehicle) overturned after losing its control over the steering in Londa area under Dhankhali Union of the upazila at noon, which left Bidhan Majhi dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers, however, seized the tomtom, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with Kalapara PS in this connection, the police official added.

RAJSHAHI: At least 10 people were injured in a road accident in Puthia Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in the upazila sadar at around 9:30 am.

Police and local sources said a Natore-bound bus from Rajshahi hit a leguna (local vehicle) and an auto-van after losing its control over the steering in Puthia Bus Stand area in the morning, which left at least 10 people including the drivers of the leguna and the van injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Puthia Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, three were, later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said physician of Puthia Upazila Health Complex Sabrina Khatun.

They are: Saidur, Gopal and Polash.

However, the bus driver managed to flee the scene soon after the accident.

Paba Highway PS OC Mofakkarul Islam confirmed the incident.

GAZIPUR: A garment worker was killed when a bus ran over him on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the city on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in Naujor area on the highway at around 7 am.

The deceased was identified as Musa Sheikh, 28, son of Majid Mandal of Sirajganj District. He worked at M and J Genesis Fashions Ltd Factory in the city.

Basan PS OC Abu Siddique said that the accident took place at about 7 am when a bus of 'Takwa Pariban' hit Musa while he was going to his workplace, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers have also arrested the bus driver and seized the vehicle.

Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

NETRAKONA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in Jhanjail area on the Durgapur-Shyamganj regional highway of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Hazera Khatun, 50, wife of former union parishad member Majibur Rahman, a resident of Rampur Village under Kakoirgara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Hazera Khatun in Jhanjail area at noon while she was crossing the Durgapur-Shyamganj regional highway, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Durgapur PS OC Uttam Chandra Dev confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if the deceased's family members file any complaint in this regard.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A mentally-imbalanced elderly man was killed after being hit by a truck in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The accident took place in Bhaduria Bazar area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj road at 6:30 am.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the man was mentally-imbalanced and had been roaming here and there. At around 6:30 am on Friday, a Dinajpur-bound truck hit the man in Bhaduria Bazar area, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the killer truck managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.

Nawabganj PS OC Tawhidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

SIRAJGANJ: A van-puller was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in Shahangachha Bridge area of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Badsha Alam, 40, son of Achher Ali, a resident of Gobindapur Village under Dhunat Upazila in Bogura District.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Sadar PS Ali Hossain said Badsha Alam along with three others was returning the house from Sirajganj Town in the morning riding by his van after selling vegetable at a wholesale market there. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the van in Shahangachha Bridge in the upazila, which left van-puller Badsha dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals rescued the injured persons and admitted them to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.

NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in Signboard area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Bacchu Mia, 55, son of late Abul Mia, hailed from Rajarhat Upazila of Kurigram District. He was a rickshaw-puller by profession.

Kanchpur Highway PS's Shimrail Camp TI AKM Sharfuddin said a Dhaka-bound speedy covered van hit a rickshaw from behind in Signboard area on the highway in the morning, leaving the rickshaw-puller dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer covered van, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the police official added.



