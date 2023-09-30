Video
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:30 PM
Home Countryside

Mother, two sons found dead in Thakurgaon District

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondent


THAKURGAON, Sept 29: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children, who went missing on Tuesday afternoon, from the Teernoi River in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Nasima, 40, wife of Rahim Uddin, and their children Shawon, 8, and Safayet, 4, residents of Kashipur area in the upazila.
According to local sources, Nasima along with her two children went to graze her cattle in a field beside the river on Tuesday afternoon, but did not return home.
In the meantime, locals claimed that the hands of the bodies were tied with ropes together. Locals assumed that they might have been killed while some others are saying that they might have committed suicide out of huff with Rahim Uddin.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranisankail Police Station (PS) Gulfamul Islam said after being failed to locate the trio, the family members of the deceased filed a general diary with the PS in the morning.
"After a while, we came to know that locals spotted three bodies in the river," said the OC.
 Being informed, additional police were sent to the scene and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

