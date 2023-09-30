BSF kills BD trader in Chuadanga





CHUADANGA, Sept 29: A Bangladeshi national was killed by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the border under Damurhuda Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Pillar No. 92 of Indian Territory along Thakurkpur border at night.

The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam, son of late Rahmat Ullah, a resident of Pirpurkulla Village in the upazila.

Several people from Thakurpur Village said Robiul along with three to four other cattle traders were entering Bangladesh territory bringing some cattle from India. At that time, a patrolling team of the BSF opened fire on them, leaving Robiul dead on the spot. His associates managed to flee the scene.

CHUADANGA, Sept 29: A Bangladeshi national was killed by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the border under Damurhuda Upazila in the district on Wednesday.The incident took place near Pillar No. 92 of Indian Territory along Thakurkpur border at night.The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam, son of late Rahmat Ullah, a resident of Pirpurkulla Village in the upazila.Several people from Thakurpur Village said Robiul along with three to four other cattle traders were entering Bangladesh territory bringing some cattle from India. At that time, a patrolling team of the BSF opened fire on them, leaving Robiul dead on the spot. His associates managed to flee the scene.BGB-6 Captain in Chuadanga Lt Col Sayeed Mohammad Zahidur Rahman said, "We confirmed that a Bangladeshi was killed along Thukurpur border after holding a flag meeting with the BSF. It will be informed later when the body will be handed over to Bangladesh."