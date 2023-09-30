Video
Saturday, 30 September, 2023
Home Countryside

Two siblings die as mud house collapses

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Sept 29: Two minor siblings died after a mud house collapsed on them due to heavy rain in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The incident took place in Lakshmipur Village under Pattan Union in the morning.
The deceased were identified as Rafin, 12, and Mishu, 10, children of Mannaf Mia, residents of that village.
Mannaf along with his wife Roksana, 30, and daughter Ishu, 10, were also injured at that time. Of them, Ishu has been admitted to Dhaka in critical condition. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar Police Station Raju Ahmed said Mannaf lived in a mud house along with his wife and three children. At night, everyone was sleeping together in that mud house. Their house collapsed on them when it rained heavily. All five of them got stuck under rubble.
Later on, they were rescued and taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rafin and Mishu dead.



« PreviousNext »

