Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden warns US democracy in peril from ‘extremist’ Trump

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

TEMPE, Sept 29: President Joe Biden launched a blistering personal attack on "extremist" Donald Trump Thursday, accusing his likely 2024 challenger of plotting to subvert the US constitution if he wins a return to power next year.
The Democrat said in a speech in the battleground state of Arizona that Republican frontrunner Trump was driven by "vengeance and vindictiveness", and he urged Americans to stand up for democracy before it was too late.
The speech came as House Republicans launched impeachment inquiry hearings into the 80-year-old president, based on unproven allegations that he lied about his son Hunter's business dealings.
"We should all remember: democracies don't have to die at the end of a rifle," Biden said. "They can die when people are silent, when they fail to stand up, or condemn threats to democracy." In this speech Biden finally took off the gloves after months in which he has largely steered clear of any direct comment on the multiple criminal indictments against his hard-right populist predecessor.
Biden has sought to avoid any appearance of interference in the cases stemming from Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss -- culminating in the attack by a mob of his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
But in Arizona Biden took the unusual step of addressing Trump by name, accusing him and his followers of attacking the free press and the rule of law and planning to gut US institutions if he wins a second term.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US-Saudi defence pact tied to Israel deal, Palestinian demands put aside
India to be world’s 3rd largest economy by 2027: Amit Shah
Blinken raised Sikh separatist murder with Jaishankar: US official
Biden warns US democracy in peril from ‘extremist’ Trump
Karabakh blast toll soars to 170 as exodus grows
Russia hosts Taliban talks as it seeks regional influence
Ex-Prigozhin aide to oversee Ukraine volunteer fighters: Kremlin
Jaishankar hits back at Canada over allegation against India


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft