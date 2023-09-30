Biden warns US democracy in peril from ‘extremist’ Trump





The Democrat said in a speech in the battleground state of Arizona that Republican frontrunner Trump was driven by "vengeance and vindictiveness", and he urged Americans to stand up for democracy before it was too late.

The speech came as House Republicans launched impeachment inquiry hearings into the 80-year-old president, based on unproven allegations that he lied about his son Hunter's business dealings.

"We should all remember: democracies don't have to die at the end of a rifle," Biden said. "They can die when people are silent, when they fail to stand up, or condemn threats to democracy." In this speech Biden finally took off the gloves after months in which he has largely steered clear of any direct comment on the multiple criminal indictments against his hard-right populist predecessor.

Biden has sought to avoid any appearance of interference in the cases stemming from Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss -- culminating in the attack by a mob of his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

TEMPE, Sept 29: President Joe Biden launched a blistering personal attack on "extremist" Donald Trump Thursday, accusing his likely 2024 challenger of plotting to subvert the US constitution if he wins a return to power next year.The Democrat said in a speech in the battleground state of Arizona that Republican frontrunner Trump was driven by "vengeance and vindictiveness", and he urged Americans to stand up for democracy before it was too late.The speech came as House Republicans launched impeachment inquiry hearings into the 80-year-old president, based on unproven allegations that he lied about his son Hunter's business dealings."We should all remember: democracies don't have to die at the end of a rifle," Biden said. "They can die when people are silent, when they fail to stand up, or condemn threats to democracy." In this speech Biden finally took off the gloves after months in which he has largely steered clear of any direct comment on the multiple criminal indictments against his hard-right populist predecessor.Biden has sought to avoid any appearance of interference in the cases stemming from Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss -- culminating in the attack by a mob of his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.But in Arizona Biden took the unusual step of addressing Trump by name, accusing him and his followers of attacking the free press and the rule of law and planning to gut US institutions if he wins a second term. �AFP