Karabakh blast toll soars to 170 as exodus grows





Monday's explosion on the outskirts of rebel stronghold Stepanakert added to the human drama playing out along the high mountain border between rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan for the past week.

Karabakh refugees -- their supplies of everything from food to medicine choked off by a nine-month Azerbaijani blockade -- were scrambling to stock up on fuel at one of the few functioning petrol stations before leaving their homeland.

Images taken by frightened families showed a fireball the size of a football field erupting high into the night sky.

It wounded hundreds and left scores unaccounted for.

It added that 349 people -- most of them suffering severe and critical burns -- were being treated in various hospitals across the region.

The updated toll means that nearly 600 people have died since Azerbaijan launched a 24-hour blitz that forced the rebels to agree to disarm last week.

The fighting killed about 200 soldiers on each side.

The Azerbaijani offensive was both the shortest and most decisive of any conflict the predominantly Christian Armenian and Muslim Azerbaijani rivals have waged since the region's status became disputed with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The separatists agreed on Thursday to dissolve their government and become a formal part of Azerbaijan by the end of the year.

The decision marked the end of one of the world's longest and seemingly most intractable "frozen conflict" -- one that Azerbaijan was able to finally win while longstanding Armenian ally Russia was bogged down in its war on Ukraine.

It also prompted an outpouring of grief in Armenia that became immortalised in a viral clip of a Yerevan television presenter breaking down in violent sobs while reading a separatist statement saying Nagorno-Karabakh will "cease to exist".

Azerbaijan might end up taking over little more than empty homes and uncultivated fields by the time the separatist government hands over its remaining authorities to Baku.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Monday that the future of its peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh would be determined by Russia and Azerbaijan, which last week took control of the territory from Armenian separatists.

"Since the mission is now on Azerbaijani territory, this will be a subject of our discussion with the Azerbaijani side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. �AFP



