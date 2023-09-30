Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Karabakh blast toll soars to 170 as exodus grows

Russia Azerbaijan to decide future of Karabakh peacekeeping mission Kremlin

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

YEREVAN, Sept 29: The death toll from a Nagorno-Karabakh fuel depot blast soared to 170 on Friday as the exodus from the ethnic Armenian enclave following its fall to Azerbaijani forces continued unabated.
Monday's explosion on the outskirts of rebel stronghold Stepanakert added to the human drama playing out along the high mountain border between rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan for the past week.
Karabakh refugees -- their supplies of everything from food to medicine choked off by a nine-month Azerbaijani blockade -- were scrambling to stock up on fuel at one of the few functioning petrol stations before leaving their homeland.
Images taken by frightened families showed a fireball the size of a football field erupting high into the night sky.
It wounded hundreds and left scores unaccounted for.
The separatist government said on Friday that forensic experts had been able to piece together "170 remains" of bodies that will be brought to Armenia for identification.
It added that 349 people -- most of them suffering severe and critical burns -- were being treated in various hospitals across the region.
The updated toll means that nearly 600 people have died since Azerbaijan launched a 24-hour blitz that forced the rebels to agree to disarm last week.
The fighting killed about 200 soldiers on each side.
The Azerbaijani offensive was both the shortest and most decisive of any conflict the predominantly Christian Armenian and Muslim Azerbaijani rivals have waged since the region's status became disputed with the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The separatists agreed on Thursday to dissolve their government and become a formal part of Azerbaijan by the end of the year.
The decision marked the end of one of the world's longest and seemingly most intractable "frozen conflict" -- one that Azerbaijan was able to finally win while longstanding Armenian ally Russia was bogged down in its war on Ukraine.
It also prompted an outpouring of grief in Armenia that became immortalised in a viral clip of a Yerevan television presenter breaking down in violent sobs while reading a separatist statement saying Nagorno-Karabakh will "cease to exist".
Azerbaijan might end up taking over little more than empty homes and uncultivated fields by the time the separatist government hands over its remaining authorities to Baku.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Monday that the future of its peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh would be determined by Russia and Azerbaijan, which last week took control of the territory from Armenian separatists.
"Since the mission is now on Azerbaijani territory, this will be a subject of our discussion with the Azerbaijani side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US-Saudi defence pact tied to Israel deal, Palestinian demands put aside
India to be world’s 3rd largest economy by 2027: Amit Shah
Blinken raised Sikh separatist murder with Jaishankar: US official
Biden warns US democracy in peril from ‘extremist’ Trump
Karabakh blast toll soars to 170 as exodus grows
Russia hosts Taliban talks as it seeks regional influence
Ex-Prigozhin aide to oversee Ukraine volunteer fighters: Kremlin
Jaishankar hits back at Canada over allegation against India


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft