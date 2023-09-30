Williamson to miss World Cup opener







Williamson was part of the team's Friday warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad but only as a batsman and will aim to bat and field in the second warm-up fixture on Monday.



New Zealand cricket said in a statement that the captain would "continue to progress his knee rehabilitation".

"Right from the start we've taken a long-term view on Kane's return to play," head coach Gary Stead said.



"His recovery is tracking well and it's now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket," he added. "We'll continue to take a day by day approach to Kane's rehabilitation and certainly won't be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready." �AFP

