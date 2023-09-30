Video
Williamson to miss World Cup opener

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

HYDERABAD, SEPT 29: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the opening match of the ODI World Cup next week to recover from a knee injury, the country's cricket board said Friday.

Williamson was part of the team's Friday warm-up match against Pakistan in Hyderabad but only as a batsman and will aim to bat and field in the second warm-up fixture on Monday.

New Zealand cricket said in a statement that the captain would "continue to progress his knee rehabilitation".

"Right from the start we've taken a long-term view on Kane's return to play," head coach Gary Stead said.

"His recovery is tracking well and it's now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket," he added. "We'll continue to take a day by day approach to Kane's rehabilitation and certainly won't be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready."    �AFP



