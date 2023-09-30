

Tigers restrict Lankans on 263 after controlled bowling



Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. They got a stormy start from their openers as posted 64 runs from 9.1 overs till Kusal Perera became retired hurt on 34 off 26 balls with six boundaries. Kusal Medis joined with Pathum Nissanka and added 40 more quick runs as Medis returned on 22 as the first Lankan official wicket. Sri Lanka picked up their 100 runs from 14 overs.



Bangladesh bowlers however, came back to pick up couple of more wickets quickly as Sadeera Samarawickrama got out on two and Charith Asalanka on 18. Nissanka however, managed to score 68 off 64 with eight fours and one six while man at five Dhananjaya de Silva hit the second fifty for Sri Lanka, who returned to the dugout scoring 55. None of the rest Lankan batters including captain Dasun Shanaka could create any impact as the Lankans were able to post 263 runs on the board for nine wickets from 49.1 overs. Sri Lanka's innings came to an end with the departure of Dushan Hemantha (11) as Perera didn't come to bat again.

Sheikh Mahedi Hasan hauled three wickets for 36 runs while stand-in skipper Mehidy Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam and nasum Ahmed shared one wicket each.



Bangladesh will take on defending World Champions England in the second Warm up match on October 2 at the same venue. The Tigers will start their official World Cup mission with their match against Afghanistan slated for October 7.

