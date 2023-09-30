Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 September, 2023, 3:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC Mens ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up

Tigers restrict Lankans on 263 after controlled bowling

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Sports Reporter

Tigers restrict Lankans on 263 after controlled bowling

Tigers restrict Lankans on 263 after controlled bowling

Bangladesh tied up Sri Lanka on 263 in the batting friendly Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, the average first innings total of which is 348 runs. The Tigers bowlers especially the spinners had been outstanding with the ball.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. They got a stormy start from their openers as posted 64 runs from 9.1 overs till Kusal Perera became retired hurt on 34 off 26 balls with six boundaries. Kusal Medis joined with Pathum Nissanka and added 40 more quick runs as Medis returned on 22 as the first Lankan official wicket. Sri Lanka picked up their 100 runs from 14 overs.

Bangladesh bowlers however, came back to pick up couple of more wickets quickly as Sadeera Samarawickrama got out on two and Charith Asalanka on 18. Nissanka however, managed to score 68 off 64 with eight fours and one six while man at five Dhananjaya de Silva hit the second fifty for Sri Lanka, who returned to the dugout  scoring 55. None of the rest Lankan batters including captain Dasun Shanaka could create any impact as the Lankans were able to post 263 runs on the board for nine wickets from 49.1 overs. Sri Lanka's innings came to an end with the departure of Dushan Hemantha (11) as Perera didn't come to bat again.
 
Sheikh Mahedi Hasan hauled three wickets for 36 runs while stand-in skipper Mehidy Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam and nasum Ahmed shared one wicket each.

Bangladesh will take on defending World Champions England in the second Warm up match on October 2 at the same venue. The Tigers will start their official World Cup mission with their match against Afghanistan slated for October 7.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Spin-heavy Afghanistan look to turn things around in India
Williamson to miss World Cup opener
'Thick skin': Bangladesh's World Cup umpire's secret for success
Tigers restrict Lankans on 263 after controlled bowling
Saif Hasan to lead Bangladesh cricket team in Asian Games
Bangladesh finishes 14th in shooting
Shakib injured, doubtful for Afghanistan match
Boca Juniors held by Palmeiras in Libertadores semi-final


Latest News
Pregnant housewife commits suicide in Kurigram
Number of good people decreasing in politics: Quader
2 arrested for raping 9th grader in Bagerhat
2 workers found dead inside septic tank in Feni
Khaleda Zia has to go to jail again if wants to go abroad, PM to VOA
Man stabbed dead in Dinajpur
Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU again
'Unlucky' Sergio Ramos own goal helps Barca beat Sevilla
Messi's Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
Momen condoles demise of US Senator Dianne Feinstein
Most Read News
Joy celebrates mother's birthday in Virginia
Shakib likely to miss 1st WC match due to injury
Biden can't handle Trump but threats Bangladesh: Quader
Teenage boy killed in AL-BNP clash in ctg
BNP, Jamaat, civil society conspiring against Sheikh Hasina: Law Minister
Russia says Ukrainian drone hit its power substation
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin again
Over 2,500 migrants dead or missing in Mediterranean in 2023: UN
Tigers start WC preparation with dominating win over Sri Lanka
First batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft