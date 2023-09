Saif Hasan to lead Bangladesh cricket team in Asian Games

Bangladesh so far won only one gold in Asian Games' history, which came through male cricket discipline in 2010 in Guangzhou, China. In 2014 Incheon Asian Games, Bangladesh cricket team obtained Bronze.



Saif Hasan will lead the side which includes the players like Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and others who had already made national team debut.

Squad: Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Saif Hassan (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Sumon Khan, Jaker Ali Anik, Nahid Rana, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Murad, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain. �BSS

