Bangladesh finishes 14th in shooting







India won gold, China bagged silver and South Korea secured bronze in this event.



In the individual event, Rabiul Islam scored 571 to rank 34th, Abdullah Hel scored 570 to rank 36th and Shobhan Chowdhury scored 564 to rank 42nd all failed to elevate their performance. Fifty four shooters participated in this event.

Golf

Two Bangladeshi golfers Siddiqur Rahman and Jamal Hossain crossed the cut off. Both played par shots in the second round. Siddiqur finished the second round with a 72 shot.

At the end of two rounds, he played seven shots less than par and stands at 25th place. Jamal, on the other hand, finished 40th place, one shot short of par on the first day held at West Lake International Golf Course.



Fencing

In the women's team saber event, Bangladesh lost to Hong Kong by 45-17 points held at Hangzhou Dianzi University Stadium. Fatema Mujib, Roksana Khatun and Farzana Yasmin Nipa participated for Bangladesh in the pre quarter finals. Only Farzana Yasmin offered some

resistance in one match against her rival Qi Chu losing the match by 5-4 points.



Swimming

Bangladesh's participation in the swimming discipline of the Asian Games concluded with the women's 50m butterfly even held at Hangzhou Olympic Center Aquatic center.



Sonia Akhtar clocked 31.74 seconds in the lane one of heat number four. Sonia finished 27th out of 31 with four hits overall.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh take on Uzbekistan in their fourth group A match of the hockey event scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.



The match kicks off at 145 pm (BST).



While, in the boxing event, Selim Hossain will compete in the 57 kg pre quarterfinal to be held at Hangzhou Gymnasium.

Selim Hossain earlier brought success from the boxing ring in the Games beating his Sri Lankan rival Rukmal Prasanna 3-2 in the preliminary round match of under-57kg weight category. �BSS

Bangladesh finished 14th place in the team event of 50m air rifle three position shooting scoring 1705 on the seventh day of 19th Asian Games held at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou on Friday.India won gold, China bagged silver and South Korea secured bronze in this event.In the individual event, Rabiul Islam scored 571 to rank 34th, Abdullah Hel scored 570 to rank 36th and Shobhan Chowdhury scored 564 to rank 42nd all failed to elevate their performance. Fifty four shooters participated in this event.GolfTwo Bangladeshi golfers Siddiqur Rahman and Jamal Hossain crossed the cut off. Both played par shots in the second round. Siddiqur finished the second round with a 72 shot.At the end of two rounds, he played seven shots less than par and stands at 25th place. Jamal, on the other hand, finished 40th place, one shot short of par on the first day held at West Lake International Golf Course.FencingIn the women's team saber event, Bangladesh lost to Hong Kong by 45-17 points held at Hangzhou Dianzi University Stadium. Fatema Mujib, Roksana Khatun and Farzana Yasmin Nipa participated for Bangladesh in the pre quarter finals. Only Farzana Yasmin offered someresistance in one match against her rival Qi Chu losing the match by 5-4 points.SwimmingBangladesh's participation in the swimming discipline of the Asian Games concluded with the women's 50m butterfly even held at Hangzhou Olympic Center Aquatic center.Sonia Akhtar clocked 31.74 seconds in the lane one of heat number four. Sonia finished 27th out of 31 with four hits overall.Meanwhile, Bangladesh take on Uzbekistan in their fourth group A match of the hockey event scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.The match kicks off at 145 pm (BST).While, in the boxing event, Selim Hossain will compete in the 57 kg pre quarterfinal to be held at Hangzhou Gymnasium.Selim Hossain earlier brought success from the boxing ring in the Games beating his Sri Lankan rival Rukmal Prasanna 3-2 in the preliminary round match of under-57kg weight category. �BSS