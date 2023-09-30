

Shakib injured, doubtful for Afghanistan match



Shakib has injured his right heel while playing football during an evening training session at Guwahati on Thursday. Though no confirmation official confirmation came from the BCB, his heel has got a lot of swelling.



In absence of Shakib, vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was supposed to captain Bangladesh during the practice match on Friday but Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the Tigers since Bangladesh rested Shanto and pacer Mustafizur Rahman as well, though the ICC assured that all the 15 players can be taken in the practice match and separate selected 11s will be able to bowl and bat.

Shanto however, was seen to field but still Miraz captained the side.



Shakib's injury surely added a big blow to Bangladesh tent amidst Tamim-Shakib controversy in recent days.



