Boca Juniors held by Palmeiras in Libertadores semi-final





Palmeiras will fancy their chances in the return leg in Sao Paulo next Thursday as they seek to add to their three Libertadores titles and become the most successful Brazilian club in the competition.

Boca's home, La Bombonera, was packed and passionate for the encounter, but it was the visitors who started the brightest with an early chance for Artur but the forward dragged his shot wide.

Boca, the six-times Libertadores winners, went close themselves in the 16th minute when their Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani flashed a header just wide after a cross from the left.

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani, dropping deep, then put Valentin Barco free down the left and the teenager's low cross was turned just wide of the far post by Miguel Merentiel.

