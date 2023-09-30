Video
Boca Juniors held by Palmeiras in Libertadores semi-final

Published : Saturday, 30 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BUENOS AIRES, SEPT 29: Brazil's Palmeiras have the advantage in their Copa Libertadores semi-final after earning a goalless draw at Boca Juniors in Thursday's first leg in Buenos Aires.
Palmeiras will fancy their chances in the return leg in Sao Paulo next Thursday as they seek to add to their three Libertadores titles and become the most successful Brazilian club in the competition.
Boca's home, La Bombonera, was packed and passionate for the encounter, but it was the visitors who started the brightest with an early chance for Artur but the forward dragged his shot wide.
Boca, the six-times Libertadores winners, went close themselves in the 16th minute when their Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani flashed a header just wide after a cross from the left.
Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani, dropping deep, then put Valentin Barco free down the left and the teenager's low cross was turned just wide of the far post by Miguel Merentiel.  
Cavani then had another half-chance, just before the break but his header, under challenge, was just wide of the target.
There was almost a chaotic opener in the 59th minute when, with a second ball having been thrown on to the field from the crowd, Weverton pushed out a header from Frank Fabra. Although Merentiel had the ball in the net from the resulting scramble it was ruled out for a foul by Fabra.    �AFP




